Ride-Sharing Services Begin in Japan on a Limited Basis

Japan Data

Japan has partially lifted its ban on ride sharing, with services becoming available in parts of Tokyo, Kyoto, Kanagawa, and Aichi Prefectures.

Ride-sharing services whereby standard drivers offer taxi services began on April 1 in parts of Tokyo Kanagawa, Aichi, and Kyoto Prefectures. They are being allowed on a limited basis, operating only at times when there are taxi shortages. The services are managed by taxi companies and fares are the same as for taxis.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism moved to authorize ride sharing after analyzing data from taxi-hailing apps to identify where there were shortages of vehicles. It will continue to track demand and expand the areas where ride sharing is permitted.

Ride-Sharing Areas and Times

Tokyo (23 central municipalities, Musashino, and Mitaka)

Monday–Friday 7:00–23:00

Friday–Saturday 16:00–20:00

Saturday 00:00–5:00

Sunday 10:00–14:00

Kanagawa Prefecture (Yokohama, Kawasaki, Yokosuka, and Miura)

Friday–Sunday 00:00–06:00

Friday–Sunday 16:00–20:00

Aichi Prefecture (Nagoya Metropolitan Area)

Friday 16:00–20:00

Saturday 00:00–04:00

Kyoto Prefecture (Great Kyoto)

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 16:00–20:00

Tuesday–Friday 0:00–5:00

Friday–Sunday 16:00–06:00 following morning

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism.

The times services are available vary by area, with only Tokyo and Kyoto offering ride-sharing options every day of the week. The transport ministry announced that while the system went into effect on April 1, it will take time for services to get into full swing as taxi companies wishing to take part complete their applications.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: A woman hails a ride using the Uber Japan taxi-hailing app in Kaga, Ishikawa Prefecture, on March 12, 2024, as part of a program allowing some municipalities to offer ride-share services where public transport is limited. © Jiji.)