Japanese Children Dream of Becoming Pâtissiers and Engineers

Japan Data

In a survey of Japanese children’s dream future jobs, pâtissier remained popular with girls, while for the first time the top choice for junior high school boys was engineer or programmer.

Adecco, a Japanese company that provides human resource services, conducted a nationwide survey asking 1,800 elementary and junior high school students (100 boys and 100 girls in each year) what job they wanted to do in the future.

Pâtissier (confectioner) was by far the top choice for elementary school girls at 20.2%. It was also highly popular among junior high school girls at 8.0%.

On the other hand, boys in junior high school chose “engineer/programmer” as their number one dream job for the first time since the survey began in 2014. Overall, for elementary and junior high school boys, “engineer/programmer” ranked second after “soccer player” as the job they most wanted to do in the future.

Although relatively few elementary school children were interested in becoming a company worker or public servant, in junior high these positions placed second and third for boys and fifth and seventh for girls, indicating that the higher the grade, the more realistic children become and the more stability they prefer.

Elementary School Girls

Pâtissier 20.2% Teacher (kindergarten to university) 7.5% Doctor 6.0% Nurse 6.0% Beautician 4.5% YouTuber or similar video contributor 2.3% Fashion designer 2.2% Singer 2.2% Animator 1.8% Police officer/detective 1.7% Company worker 1.7%

Created by Nippon.com based on data from Adecco.

Junior High School Girls

Teacher 10.0% Nurse 8.3% Pâtissier 8.0% Doctor 5.3% Company worker 5.0% Animator 4.0% Public servant 2.3% Engineer/programmer 2.0% Beautician 2.0% Lawyer 1.7% Web designer 1.7% YouTuber or similar video contributor 1.7%

Created by Nippon.com based on data from Adecco.

Elementary School Boys

Soccer player 10.7% Baseball player 8.5% YouTuber or similar video contributor 8.2% Police officer/detective 6.8% Company worker 5.5% Engineer/programmer 3.8% Driver (bus, taxi, train) 3.7% Game creator 3.7% Paramedic/firefighter 3.5% Doctor 2.8%

Created by Nippon.com based on data from Adecco.

Junior High School Boys

Engineer/programmer 10.0% Company worker 6.7% Public servant 6.3% Baseball player 5.3% Doctor 5.3% Teacher 5.0% Game creator 4.7% YouTuber or similar video contributor 4.7% Soccer player 4.3% Driver (bus, taxi, train) 3.0%

Created by Nippon.com based on data from Adecco.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)