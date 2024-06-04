Average Inheritance Assets ¥30 Million in Tokyo

Japan Data

A Japanese survey on matters related to inheritance found that the average amount of inherited assets nationwide was ¥25.9 million, while in Tokyo, it was ¥30.0 million.

Kamakura Shinsho, a Tokyo-based company that provides end-of-life services, conducted an online survey aimed at its users asking about matters related to inheritance, to which it received 417 valid responses.

The most common total amount of inherited assets that people received, at 42.0%, was “less than ¥10 million.” The next most usual range, at 14.6%, was “¥10 million to ¥20 million,” followed by 12.7% who received “¥20 million to ¥30 million.” Looking only at the responses from inheritors residing in the Tokyo Metropolitan Area (Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba Prefectures), with 28.4% stating they received “less than ¥10 million,” the percentage was lower than the national average. More people inherited in the range of “¥20 million to ¥30 million” than between “¥10 million to ¥20 million,” indicating there was a tendency for the assets received to be higher in the Tokyo Metropolitan Area.

Nationwide, “land/property” represented the most common inherited assets, received by 84.4% of respondents. In the Tokyo area, however, the most common inherited assets were “cash/savings” (79.1% of respondents).

When respondents were asked what they wished had been done while the deceased was still alive, the most common answer, at 36.7%, was a consultation with the deceased about inheritance. It seems there tends to be a lack of communication among family members due to it being such a sensitive issue. The two other main responses were 34.5% who wished they had learned about inheritance procedures and 25.7% who felt an asset inventory should have been created.

The survey was conducted as an online questionnaire, aimed at people who had requested consultations on inheritance matters or services related to inheritance procedures.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)