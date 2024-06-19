Smoking in Japan: Many Want to Quit, But Find the Habit Can Have Advantages at Work

Japan Data

A survey of smokers in Japan found that while many thought it improved communication at work, most still wanted to quit.

As health consciousness continues to grow in Japan, smokers are feeling increasingly on the margins. Tokyo-based Clinic For, which provides face-to-face and online consultations, asked 521 smokers for their opinion on the advantages and disadvantages of smoking.

More than half said that they smoked “to relieve stress and feel relaxed” (56%) and “for a change of mood” (54%), followed by those who said “it’s become a lifestyle habit” (30%). A certain number of smokers also said it was good for socializing, using the habit to help with “communication in the workplace” (22%) and “communication among friends” (13%).

When asked what the advantages were to smoking at work, the most common response was that it was “easier to discuss work-related matters and talk among smokers” (37%), followed by people who said it was “easier to switch in and out of work mode” (32%) and those who said it “reduces work stress” (29%). Looking at whether smokers felt their work had gone more smoothly due to communication that occurred in smoking areas or through taking cigarette breaks, the total, including those who answered “to some extent”, was 74%.

However, when respondents were asked about whether they intended to quit smoking in the future, 73%, including those who said “possibly,” were thinking to do so. The top two reasons for this were because “it costs money” (53%) and “I’m bothered by the smell of my clothes and my house” (44%).

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)