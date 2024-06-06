Japan Data

A summary of Japan’s national holidays in 2025, from New Year’s Day to Labor Thanksgiving Day in late November.

Japan has 16 national holidays throughout the year. Both at the start and end of 2025, many schoolchildren and company workers will enjoy nine-day winter vacation periods, running from the Saturday before New Year’s Day to the Sunday afterward. There are eight three-day weekends in 2025, not including Golden Week and the turn of the year. Some employees will also eye opportunities to use one day’s vacation to take four days off, when holidays fall on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

National holidays in 2025 are as follows. Some are observed on different days when they fall on a Sunday—usually on the following Monday, but in the case of Greenery Day, on Tuesday as Monday is already a holiday. See our article the national holidays for 2024, too.

National Holiday 2025 Date New Year’s Day January 1 Coming of Age Day January 13 (Second Monday in January) National Foundation Day February 11 Emperor’s Birthday February 23 (Observed on February 24) Vernal Equinox Day March 20 Shōwa Day April 29 Constitution Memorial Day May 3 Greenery Day May 4 (Observed on May 6) Children’s Day May 5 Marine Day July 21 (Third Monday in July) Mountain Day August 11 Respect for the Aged Day September 15 (Third Monday in September) Autumnal Equinox Day September 23 Sports Day October 13 (Second Monday in October) Culture Day November 3 Labor Thanksgiving Day November 23 (Observed on November 24)

Created by Nippon.com based on information from the Cabinet Office.

Holiday Periods at a Glance

The final three weekdays of the year are generally taken as holidays by companies and schools in Japan. January 2 and 3, too, as part of the sanganichi—the first three days of the New Year—are treated as a holiday by most people.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)