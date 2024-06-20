Imperial Visit: Emperor Naruhito Set for Official Britain Trip

Japan Data

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will make a weeklong official visit to Britain from June 22. A look back at trips by Japan’s emperors to Britain since 1945.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will make an official visit to Britain on June 22–29. The British royal family and Japan’s imperial family have a long history of warm ties, stretching back 150 years.

This is the second official visit since Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne in 2019, following the imperial couple’s attendance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022. A planned visit in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After an invitation by King Charles III earlier this year, the details were arranged by the two nations’ governments.

Emperor Hirohito (posthumously Shōwa) made his first visit to Britain when he was still crown prince in 1921; he was welcomed by Elizabeth II’s grandfather, King George V. Similarly, Emperor Akihito’s first visit came in 1953 as crown prince, when he represented his father Hirohito at Elizabeth II’s coronation. He also attended Charles III’s wedding to Princess Diana in 1981. Both Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako studied at Oxford University in their younger days, from 1983 to 1985, and 1988 to 1990, respectively.

Postwar Visits by Japanese Emperors to Britain

Emperor Shōwa and Empress Kōjun

October 1971: Visit as state guests



From left, Prince Philip, Elizabeth the Queen Mother, Empress Nagako (Kōjun), Emperor Hirohito (Shōwa), and Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, London, on October 5, 1971. (© Jiji)

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko

April–June 1953: Crown Prince Akihito attends the coronation of Elizabeth II

June 1976: Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko make a goodwill visit

July–August 1981: Crown Prince Akihito and Crown Princess Michiko attend the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana

May 1998: Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko visit as state guests



From left, Prince Philip, Elizabeth the Queen Mother, Empress Michiko, Emperor Akihito, and Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, London, on May 26, 1998. (© Reuters)

May 2007: Imperial couple visit in connection with events related to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Carl Linnaeus

May 2012: Imperial couple attend banquet marking the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako

June 1983–October 1985: Prince Naruhito studies at Oxford University



Prince Naruhito (center) laughs with student friends at Oxford University in November 1983. (© Jiji)

July 1986: Prince Naruhito attends the wedding of Prince Andrew

September 1991: Crown Prince Naruhito attends the opening ceremony of the Japan Festival

May 2001: Crown Prince Naruhito attends the opening events of Japan 2001

September 2022: Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

June 2024: Imperial couple visit as state guests

Created by Nippon.com based on data from the Imperial Household Agency.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the National Tree Planting Festival in Okayama, Okayama Prefecture, on May 26, 2024. © Jiji.)