Japan Top Financial Contributor to International Criminal Court

Japan makes the highest financial contributions to the International Criminal Court, ahead of Germany and France. Major economies like the United States and China are not members of the court.

As shocking military operations continue to escalate in Ukraine and Gaza, the International Criminal Court is coming under the spotlight, due to actions such as its issuing of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2023. As a permanent international court, the ICC tries individuals who violate international humanitarian law, which needs to be upheld even in times of war.

In 2000, Japan’s share of contributions to the United Nations reached 20.6%, almost the same as that of the United States, the highest contributor with 22.0%. Since then, though, Japan’s contributions have decreased and, as of 2024, stand at 8.0%. This is roughly half that of China, the second highest contributor with 15.3%.

Financial contributions to the ICC are also calculated based on a country’s share of UN contributions. So why is Japan the highest contributor for ICC? It is because the United States, China, and Russia are not members of the ICC, due to their opposition to external intervention in their countries. In the 2023 ranking for ICC budget contributions by country, Japan was first (15.9%), Germany second (11.4%), France third (8.5%), Britain fourth (8.2%), Italy fifth (5.9%), South Korea sixth (5.0%), and Canada seventh (4.9%).

In March this year, Akane Tomoko, a former Ministry of Justice official and an ICC judge from 2018, was elected as ICC president. On a visit to Japan in mid-June, Akane announced that the ICC is considering establishing a public relations hub in Tokyo for the Asia-Pacific region during her three-year term as president.



Akane Tomoko, president of the International Criminal Court, giving a press conference at the Japan National Press Club on June 14. (© Jiji)

