Who Will Win Japan’s 500th Summer Olympics Medal?

Japan Data

Japan has won 499 medals in the summer Olympics to date, so the country’s fans will be watching to see who wins medal number 500.

There is now less than a month to go to the 2024 Paris Olympics. To date, Japan has won a total of 499 summer Olympic medals; its first, a silver for tennis player Kumagai Ichiya in the men’s singles, came in 1920 at the Antwerp games.

The opening ceremony will be held on July 26, with the first medals awarded the following day.

Among Japan’s medal contenders in the July 27 events are Tsunoda Natsumi and Nagayama Ryūju in the women’s 48-kilogram and men’s 60-kilogram competitions, respectively, in jūdō. The medal matches are scheduled to begin from 5pm local time. Later, there will be medals awarded in swimming and fencing. Japanese fans will be eager to see who becomes the country’s 500th medalist.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Reuters.)