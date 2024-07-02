Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio Hits 1,000-Day Mark

Japan Data

Kishida Fumio marked 1,000 days as Japanese prime minister on June 29, becoming the eighth postwar premier to reach the milestone.

Longevity has not been a hallmark of Japan’s top post, with many premiers lasting a year or less in office. The longest serving prime minister in the postwar period is Abe Shinzō at 3,188 days, a time span of around eight years and eight months. He is followed by Satō Eisaku at 2,798 days and Yoshida Shigeru at 2,616 days. Prior to Kishida, only seven postwar prime ministers (along with just two in the prewar era) had the staying power to surpass the 1,000-day mark.

The general brevity of Japanese prime ministers’ administrations contrasts with their counterparts in places like Britain and Germany, where tenures of a decade or longer are not unheard of. The high turnover rate is largely the product of the LDP’s dominance of postwar politics, with power—and the premiership—shifting among intraparty factions rather than through interparty changes in government.

Another factor has been that LDP presidents—who are tapped to serve as prime minister when the party is in power—were long limited to two consecutive two-year terms, with intraparty machinations ensuring that most only remained in office for a single term. Under Koizumi Jun’ichirō (prime minister in 2001–6) terms were extended to three years, with Abe Shinzō (2006–7, 2012–20) increasing the limit to three consecutive stints in office, giving the 1,000-day benchmark more weight as proof of longevity. However, since then, Abe alone has been reelected to a third term as LDP head.

