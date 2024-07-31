Dementia–Related Missing Person Reports Continue to Increase in Japan

Japan Data

In 2023, a total of 19,039 people with dementia were reported missing in Japan.

According to the National Police Agency, 9,607 people with dementia were reported missing in 2012. Since then, that number has doubled to 19,039 in 2023, when an average of 52 cases were reported each day. By age, 11,224 were aged 80 or over, 6,838 were in their seventies, and 977 were 69 or younger, indicating the increased risk for those who are 70 and over.

Of those missing, 55.7% were men, and 44.3% women. Including missing person reports submitted prior to 2023, 18,221 people were found alive, with the majority located within three days. However, out of the missing people with dementia, 3% were confirmed to be dead, with 553 fatalities due to accidents or sudden illness while wandering.

With causes other than dementia included (such as illness, family relationships, work, and academic issues), the total number of submitted reports for missing persons for the year 2023 was 90,144, a rise of 5,234 from the previous year. The figure for 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, was the lowest on record at 77,022, but it has since increased for three consecutive years.

The largest age group was for those aged 10 to 19, with 17,732, and, overall, those aged under 30 accounted for approximately 40% of the total people reported missing. At 35.1%, the issue of family relationships was by far the most common cause for those aged under 20 going missing.

