“Obondama”: Summer Pocket Money Not Just for Kids!

The summer custom of giving obondama pocket money is catching on in Japan, but unlike New Year otoshidama for children, the gifts are also often given to adults, such as parents and grandparents.

Obon is the time of year when people visit their hometowns for summer vacation. A custom of giving pocket money to grandchildren and relatives’ children at this season is becoming more common. Much like the tradition at New Year in Japan of giving a monetary gift known as otoshidama, this is called obondama.

In a survey by the paper products manufacturer Maruai targeting 4,812 people aged 20 and over, 27.2% of respondents said they knew about obondama, while 72.8% did not. Although there was no significant difference in awareness among the various age groups, 55.5% of those who knew about obondama were women.

Of those who did know about obondama, around 30% planned to give a monetary gift this summer. At 60.6%, the most common recipients were relatives’ children, followed by 57.5% giving pocket money to their own children, and 50.8% to their grandchildren. On the other hand, there were more than a few cases of giving obondama to adults, with 45.8% presenting money to parents and 40.3% to their grandparents.

While the majority gave amounts up to ¥1,000 as small pocket money, in most of the categories more than 20% gave over ¥10,000. As many as 29.1% gave more than ¥10,000 to “parents.” While otoshidama are mainly given to children, it seems obondama are regarded differently.

People mainly gave obondama “to see the recipient’s happy reaction” and, at 60.0%, the majority placed the money in special envelopes called pochi-bukuro and handed it over personally.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)