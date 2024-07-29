Japan’s Paris 2024 Olympic Medalists

Japan Data

A full list of Japan’s medal winners at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Japan’s Medalists at Paris 2024

July 28

■ Gold Kanō Kōki (Fencing: Men’s individual épée)

A member of the winning Tokyo 2020 épée team, Kanō secured an individual gold in Paris, beating Yannick Borel of the host nation France in the final, despite the enthusiastic local support.

■ Silver Matsushita Tomoyuki (Swimming: Men’s 400-meter individual medley)

A powerful finish in the freestyle leg helped Matsushita to earn an unexpected silver medal.

■ Gold Yoshizawa Coco (Skateboarding: Women’s street)

■ Silver Akama Liz (Skateboarding: Women’s street)

Nishiya Momiji and Nakayama Fūna won gold and bronze for Japan in the Tokyo 2020 women’s street skateboarding event, and this time it went one better with gold and silver. Akama was leading until Yoshizawa scored a big 96.49 with her fourth trick to secure the gold.

■ Gold Abe Hifumi (Jūdō: Men’s 66-kilogram)

Abe Hifumi and his sister Uta both won gold at Tokyo 2020. Hifumi retained his title in Paris, overcoming Willian Lima of Brazil in the final, but Uta made a shock second-round exit.

July 27

■ Bronze Nagayama Ryūju (Jūdō: Men’s 60-kilogram)

After a controversial defeat to Francisco Garrigós of Spain in the quarterfinals, Nagayama bounced back to advance through the repechage and take the bronze.

■ Gold Tsunoda Natsumi (Jūdō: Women’s 48-kilogram)

A late bloomer, Tsunoda won gold in her first Olympics at the age of 31 years and 11 months, defeating Baasankhuu Bavuudorj of Mongolia in the final.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Kanō Kōki celebrates his victory in the individual épée event. © Reuters.)