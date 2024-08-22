Japan’s Self-Defense Force Recruitment Falls Far Short of 2023 Target

Japan Data

Japan fell nearly 50% short of its recruitment targets for Self-Defense Forces personnel in fiscal 2023.

The number of new recruits in Japan’s Self-Defense Forces totaled 9,959 in fiscal 2023, according to materials released by the Ministry of Defense. The number is only 51% of the target of 19,598 recruits, marking a record-low level of recruitment, as compared to a 66% rate in fiscal 2022. The target for recruits was increased from the previous target of 11,758, in line with the government’s policy of strengthening national defense, but the actual number of recruits shrank by close to 1,800.

The breakdown by rank shows a recruitment rate of 30% for personnel who will be commissioned in the Air, Ground, or Maritime SDF as privates or equivalent under a fixed-term contract upon successful completion of a three-month required training program. The total of 3,221 recruits (including 540 women) falls short of the target of 10,628. Meanwhile, there were 4,969 recruits who will be trained as noncommissioned officers in the Air, Ground, or Maritime SDF, for a recruitment rate of 69% out of the target total of 7,230.

According to the fiscal 2023 Defense White Paper, the total capacity for the SDF is 247,754 (as of March 31, 2023), consisting of 150,500 ground forces, 45,293 maritime forces, 46,994 air forces, and 4,367 joint-staff officers and other personnel. At present, 92.2% of this capacity is met by the 227,843 individuals currently in the ranks.

The breakdown by rank of the current 227,843 SDF personnel shows that 43,166 (19%) are officers at the rank of second lieutenant (or equivalent) or higher, 4,677 (2%) are warrant officers, 138,900 (61%) are noncommissioned officers, and 41,100 (18%) are enlisted personnel. The numbers of officers, warrant officers, and noncommissioned officers are at over 90% of target personnel, whereas enlisted personnel are at just 75.6%.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Self-Defense Forces personnel dispatched for disaster relief after the Noto Peninsula earthquake deliver water to a gymnasium in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, on January 6, 2024. © Jiji.)