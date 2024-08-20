Survey Finds Ishiba Shigeru Top Public Choice as Japan’s Next Leader

Japan Data

A survey in Japan found that Ishiba Shigeru is the public’s top choice for next prime minister, although Liberal Democratic Party supporters favor Takaichi Sanae. The winner of the September LDP presidential election will assume the premiership.

After Prime Minister Kishida Fumio announced on August 14 that he would not be running in the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election, to be held in September, a survey of the Japanese public found that 42.5% thought that he should have stepped aside earlier. This was more than the 32.0% who thought his timing was appropriate. Meanwhile, just 6.8% responded that he should have tried to retain his position.

The survey was conducted on August 15 by the political consulting group Kioichō Strategy Institute, targeting 1,000 people aged 18 and above across Japan.

The winner of the presidential election, as head of the senior ruling coalition partner, will become Japan’s next prime minister. Asked to choose the best LDP lawmaker to take on the premiership, the survey respondents’ top choice was former Secretary-General Ishiba Shigeru (15.4%), followed by Minister for Economic Security Takaichi Sanae (11.8%). Three politicians elected from Kanagawa Prefecture had over 6% support: former Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, former Minister of the Environment Koizumi Shinjirō, and Digital Minister Kōno Tarō.

Among LDP supporters alone, Takaichi was the most popular choice at 19.7%, ahead of Ishiba with 13.9%. Kōno, Suga, and Koizumi all had backing of over 10%.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Kyōdō Images.)