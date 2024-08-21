Japan’s Next Prime Minister: LDP Election a Crowded Field

Japan Data

With no clear successor in place for Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, next month’s Liberal Democratic Party presidential election looks set to attract more candidates than usual. Here we list 11 potential runners to become the next leader of the LDP and Japan.

Following Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s withdrawal from the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election to be held on September 27, a crowded field of likely candidates has emerged to replace him as party leader. Whoever succeeds will automatically assume the premiership, as head of the senior party in the ruling coalition. Here we list 11 potential election candidates, who will first have to secure the backing of 20 LDP Diet members in order to run.

Potential Candidates (Listed in Alphabetical Order)

Hayashi Yoshimasa

Current position: Chief cabinet secretary

Chief cabinet secretary Date of birth (age): January 19, 1961 (63)

January 19, 1961 (63) Career before entering national politics: Mitsui & Co.; policy secretary to his father, House of Representatives lawmaker Hayashi Yoshirō

Mitsui & Co.; policy secretary to his father, House of Representatives lawmaker Hayashi Yoshirō Constituency (number of times elected): Yamaguchi 3 (1) (House of Representatives); previously Yamaguchi (5) (House of Councillors)

Yamaguchi 3 (1) (House of Representatives); previously Yamaguchi (5) (House of Councillors) Party alignment: Was a member of the Kishida faction

Was a member of the Kishida faction Important experience: Foreign minister; Minister of education, culture, sports, science, and technology; Minister of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries

Foreign minister; Minister of education, culture, sports, science, and technology; Minister of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries Other notes: Finished last out of the five candidates in the September 2012 LDP presidential election.

Ishiba Shigeru

Current position: Member, House of Representatives

Member, House of Representatives Date of birth (age): February 4, 1957 (67)

February 4, 1957 (67) Career before entering national politics: Mitsui Bank

Mitsui Bank Constituency (number of times elected): Tottori 1 (12)

Tottori 1 (12) Party alignment: Dissolved his Ishiba faction in 2021, making it into an informal group

Dissolved his Ishiba faction in 2021, making it into an informal group Important experience: Chair of LDP Policy Research Council; LDP secretary-general; Minister of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries

Chair of LDP Policy Research Council; LDP secretary-general; Minister of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries Other notes: Previously ran in four LDP leadership contests in 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2020. Endorsed Kōno Tarō in 2021. Regularly heads public opinion polls on favored next prime minister.

Kamikawa Yōko

Current position: Foreign minister

Foreign minister Date of birth (age): March 1, 1953 (71)

March 1, 1953 (71) Career before entering national politics: Mitsubishi Research Institute; Policy planning assistant to US Senator Max Baucus

Mitsubishi Research Institute; Policy planning assistant to US Senator Max Baucus Constituency (number of times elected): Shizuoka 1 (7)

Shizuoka 1 (7) Party alignment: Was a member of the Kishida faction

Was a member of the Kishida faction Important experience: Minister of justice; Minister of state for gender equality and social affairs; Minister of state for measures for declining birthrate

Minister of justice; Minister of state for gender equality and social affairs; Minister of state for measures for declining birthrate Other notes: Strong reputation for practical competence.

Katō Katsunobu

Current position: Chair of LDP Research Commission on Social Security System

Chair of LDP Research Commission on Social Security System Date of birth (age): November 22, 1955 (68)

November 22, 1955 (68) Career before entering national politics: Ministry of Finance; Secretary to his father-in-law, House of Representatives lawmaker Katō Mutsuki

Ministry of Finance; Secretary to his father-in-law, House of Representatives lawmaker Katō Mutsuki Constituency (number of times elected): Okayama 5 (7)

Okayama 5 (7) Party alignment: Was a member of the Motegi (Toshimitsu) faction.

Was a member of the Motegi (Toshimitsu) faction. Important experience: Chief cabinet secretary; Chair of LDP General Council; Minister of health, labor, and welfare

Chief cabinet secretary; Chair of LDP General Council; Minister of health, labor, and welfare Other notes: His father-in-law Katō Mutsuki served in positions including minister of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries.

Kobayashi Takayuki (formally declared candidacy on August 19)

Current position: Vice-chair of LDP Party Organization and Campaign Headquarters

Vice-chair of LDP Party Organization and Campaign Headquarters Date of birth (age): November 29, 1974 (49)

November 29, 1974 (49) Career before entering national politics: Ministry of Finance

Ministry of Finance Constituency (number of times elected): Chiba 2 (4)

Chiba 2 (4) Party alignment: Was a member of the Nikai (Toshihiro) faction

Was a member of the Nikai (Toshihiro) faction Important experience: Minister for economic security

Minister for economic security Other notes: Fukuda Tatsuo and other lawmakers, mainly those first elected in 2012, have gathered support for Kobayashi as a fresh face to show the LDP turning over a new leaf after its slush fund scandal. In the 2021 party presidential election, he endorsed Takaichi Sanae.

Koizumi Shinjirō

Current position: Chair of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security

Chair of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security Date of birth (age): April 14, 1981 (43)

April 14, 1981 (43) Career before entering national politics: Researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a US think tank; Secretary to his father, Prime Minister Koizumi Jun’ichirō

Researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a US think tank; Secretary to his father, Prime Minister Koizumi Jun’ichirō Constituency (number of times elected): Kanagawa 11 (5)

Kanagawa 11 (5) Party alignment: None

None Important experience: Minister of the environment; Director of LDP Agriculture and Forestry Division; Director of LDP Youth Division

Minister of the environment; Director of LDP Agriculture and Forestry Division; Director of LDP Youth Division Other notes: Backed by those in the LDP seeking generational change. In the 2021 contest, he endorsed Kōno Tarō.

Kōno Tarō

Current position: Digital minister; Minister in charge of civil service reform; Minister of state for regulatory reform

Digital minister; Minister in charge of civil service reform; Minister of state for regulatory reform Date of birth (age): January 10, 1963 (61)

January 10, 1963 (61) Career before entering national politics: Fuji Xerox; Nippon Tanshi

Fuji Xerox; Nippon Tanshi Constituency (number of times elected): Kanagawa 15 (9)

Kanagawa 15 (9) Party alignment: Member of the Asō (Tarō) faction

Member of the Asō (Tarō) faction Important experience: Defense minister; Foreign minister; Minister in charge of administrative reform

Defense minister; Foreign minister; Minister in charge of administrative reform Other notes: In the 2009 LDP presidential election, the month after the party lost power in a general election, he stood as a candidate for generational change, but finished in second place behind Tanigaki Sadakazu. Despite the support of Koizumi Shinjirō and Ishiba Shigeru in the 2021 election, he finished second again, behind Kishida.

Motegi Toshimitsu

Current position: LDP secretary general

LDP secretary general Date of birth (age): October 7, 1955 (68)

October 7, 1955 (68) Career before entering national politics: Marubeni; Political journalist for Yomiuri Shimbun; Management consultant at McKinsey & Company

Marubeni; Political journalist for Yomiuri Shimbun; Management consultant at McKinsey & Company Constituency (number of times elected): Tochigi 5 (10)

Tochigi 5 (10) Party alignment: Was a member of the Motegi faction

Was a member of the Motegi faction Important experience: Foreign minister; Chair of LDP Policy Research Council; Minister of economy, trade, and industry

Foreign minister; Chair of LDP Policy Research Council; Minister of economy, trade, and industry Other notes: Has strong practical competence and has held major positions in both the cabinet and the party organization.

Noda Seiko

Current position: Member, House of Representatives

Member, House of Representatives Date of birth (age): September 3, 1960 (63)

September 3, 1960 (63) Career before entering national politics: Imperial Hotel; Gifu Prefectural Assembly

Imperial Hotel; Gifu Prefectural Assembly Constituency (number of times elected): Gifu 1 (10)

Gifu 1 (10) Party alignment: None

None Important experience: Chair of the House of Representatives budget committee; Minister for international affairs and communications; Chair of the LDP General Council

Chair of the House of Representatives budget committee; Minister for international affairs and communications; Chair of the LDP General Council Other notes: Finished fourth of four candidates in the 2021 leadership election, despite the support of party bigwig Nikai Toshihiro.

Saitō Ken

Current position: Minister of economy, trade, and industry

Minister of economy, trade, and industry Date of birth (age): June 14, 1959 (65)

June 14, 1959 (65) Career before entering national politics: Ministry of international trade and industry

Ministry of international trade and industry Constituency (number of times elected): Chiba 7 (5)

Chiba 7 (5) Party alignment: Was a member of the Ishiba faction

Was a member of the Ishiba faction Important experience: Minister of justice; Minister of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries

Minister of justice; Minister of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries Other notes: Has a bureaucratical background and a reputation for practical skills. After the Ishiba faction dissolved in 2021, he did not participate in its successor group.

Takaichi Sanae

Current position: Minister for economic security

Minister for economic security Date of birth (age): March 7, 1961 (63)

March 7, 1961 (63) Career before entering national politics: Graduated from the Matsushita Institute of Government and Management

Graduated from the Matsushita Institute of Government and Management Constituency (number of times elected): Nara 2 (9)

Nara 2 (9) Party alignment: None

None Important experience: Chair of LDP Policy Research Council; Minister for international affairs and communications; Minister of state for the social security and tax number system

Chair of LDP Policy Research Council; Minister for international affairs and communications; Minister of state for the social security and tax number system Other notes: With the backing of Abe Shinzō, she finished third in the 2021 LDP leadership contest. In the first round, she won more votes than eventual runner-up Kōno Tarō among Diet members, but was eliminated due to his superior support among party members. Has not been part of a faction since 2011, so may find it difficult to secure the required support of 20 Diet members.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photos: Top row from left: Ishiba Shigeru, Kobayashi Takayuki, Saitō Ken, Kamikawa Yōko; center row from left: Katō Katsunobu, Takaichi Sanae, Hayashi Yoshimasa, Kōno Tarō; bottom row from left: Motegi Toshimitsu, Koizumi Shinjirō, Noda Seiko. All © Jiji.)