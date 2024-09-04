Opposition Opportunity? The CDPJ Leadership Election

Japan Data

Current Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Izumi Kenta faces serious challenges from former Prime Minister Noda Yoshihiko and former Chief Cabinet Secretary Edano Yukio in the party’s presidential election on September 23.

The presidential election for the leading opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, is set to take place on September 23. Although it is overshadowed by the Liberal Democratic Party leadership contest, which will decide Japan’s next prime minister on September 27, the winner of the CDPJ election will have the chance to take on an LDP administration damaged by a slush-fund scandal in the next general election.

Major Candidates (Listed in Alphabetical Order)

Edano Yukio (formally declared candidacy on August 21)

Current position: Member, House of Representatives

Member, House of Representatives Date of birth (age): May 31, 1964 (60)

May 31, 1964 (60) Career before entering national politics: Lawyer

Lawyer Constituency (number of times elected): Saitama 5 (10)

Saitama 5 (10) Important experience: CDPJ president; minister of economy, trade, and industry; chief cabinet secretary

CDPJ president; minister of economy, trade, and industry; chief cabinet secretary Other notes: As chief cabinet secretary at the time of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident, he gave press conferences at all hours, leading to the popular social media hashtag Edano nero (Edano, get some sleep).

Izumi Kenta (expected to target reelection)

Current position: CDPJ president

CDPJ president Date of birth (age): July 29, 1974 (50)

July 29, 1974 (50) Career before entering national politics: Secretary to House of Councillors lawmaker Fukuyama Tetsurō

Secretary to House of Councillors lawmaker Fukuyama Tetsurō Constituency (number of times elected): Kyoto 3 (8)

Kyoto 3 (8) Important experience: CDPJ Policy Research Council chair

CDPJ Policy Research Council chair Other notes: Replaced Edano Yukio as CDPJ leader after the party’s poor showing in the October 2021 general election.

Noda Yoshihiko (formally declared candidacy on August 29)

Current position: CDPJ chief executive advisor

CDPJ chief executive advisor Date of birth (age): May 7, 1957 (67)

May 7, 1957 (67) Career before entering national politics: Graduated from the Matsushita Institute of Government and Management; Chiba Prefectural Assembly

Graduated from the Matsushita Institute of Government and Management; Chiba Prefectural Assembly Constituency (number of times elected): Chiba 4 (9)

Chiba 4 (9) Important experience: Prime minister; minister of finance

Prime minister; minister of finance Other notes: During his 2011–12 premiership, he introduced a bill to raise the consumption tax in two stages to 10%, which was ultimately carried out under the LDP administration of Abe Shinzō. In announcing his candidacy for the 2024 CDPJ leadership election, he emphasized the need for political experience and pledged reform.

Other potential candidates include Yoshida Harumi, Eda Kenji, Mabuchi Sumio, and Nishimura Chinami.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photos: From left, Edano Yukio, Izumi Kenta, and Noda Yoshihiko. All © Jiji.)