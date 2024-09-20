Ohtani Shōhei the Sole Member of MLB 50/50 Club: Career Highlights

Ohtani Shōhei the Sole Member of MLB 50/50 Club: Career HighlightsSports
Major Events in Ohtani Shōhei’s MLB Career
September 19, 2024
Becomes Major League Baseball’s first-ever member of the 50/50 club in an away game against the Miami Marlins, hitting three home runs and stealing two bases—also a first for a MLB player in a single game—to reach 51 four-baggers and 51 stolen bases for the 2024 season. He also leads the National League for runs batted in, with 120 as of this game (in which he added 10 to his total), and trails only Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees (136) across both leagues. With nine games remaining for the Dodgers in the regular season, all eyes are on him to see how far he can extend his records.
MLB 40/40 Club
|Year
|Player
|HR / SB
|2024 (as of 9/19)
|Ohtani Shōhei (Los Angeles Dodgers)
|51 / 51
|2023
|Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves)
|41 / 73
|2006
|Alfonso Soriano (Washington Nationals)
|46 / 41
|1998
|Alex Rodriguez (Seattle Mariners)
|42 / 46
|1996
|Barry Bonds (San Francisco Giants)
|42 / 40
|1988
|Jose Canseco (Oakland Athletics)
|42 / 40
August 23, 2024
Earns entry to the elite 40/40 club by becoming the first Japanese player and only sixth major leaguer to have 40 stolen bases and 40 home runs in one season. He reaches the mark in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays, collecting his fortieth stolen bag in the fourth inning and then smacking a dramatic walk-off grand slam for his fortieth home run. Ohtani achieved the feat in record time—just 126 games—leaving him a shot at becoming the first Major Leaguer to collect 50 stolen bases and 50 home runs in a single season.
August 3, 2024
Joins the 30/30 club for the first time with his thirtieth stolen base of the season in a game against the Oakland Athletics. He had 33 home runs going into the contest and stole three bases to end the night with 31 for the season, putting him over the historic mark.
December 2023
Signs a record-setting 10-year, $700 million deal that sees him move across town, swapping the red of the Los Angeles Angels for Dodgers blue.
November 16, 2023
Is unanimously named American League MVP for the second time.
November 9, 2023
Announces on Instagram that he will donate youth gloves to every elementary school in Japan, an act of charity totaling around 60,000 gloves that will benefit students at some 20,000 schools.
October 1, 2023
Finishes season with 44 four-baggers to claim the American League home run title.
September 2023
Has surgery on his right elbow for the second time, ending his season.
August 9, 2023
Earns his tenth win on the mound to become the first MLB player to have back-to-back seasons with double-digit pitching wins and home runs.
March 21, 2023
Leads Japan over the United States in final of the World Baseball Classic and is named MVP of the tournament for his pitching and batting.
August 9, 2022
Earns his tenth win on the mound to become the first two-way player since Babe Ruth in 1918 to reach double digits in pitching wins and home runs in a season.
November 19, 2021
Unanimously named American League MVP, making him the second Japanese player after Suzuki Ichirō in 2001 to win the award.
October 26, 2021
Awarded the MLB Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award for his season as a two-way player. Established in 1998, the award is presented in recognition of an achievement of historical significance. Winners include Suzuki Ichirō.
July 13, 2021
Makes his debut appearance at the MLB All-Star Game as both starting pitcher and designated hitter.
November 12, 2018
Becomes the first two-way player since Babe Ruth to be named American League Rookie of the Year. He finishes the season with 22 home runs, 61 RBIs, and a .285 batting average over 104 games, while also going 4–2 in 10 appearances on the mound for a 3.31 ERA.
October 2018
Undergoes Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.
April 1, 2018
Makes his MLB debut on the mound as a two-way player.
December 2017
Joins the Los Angeles Angels from the Hokkaidō Nippon-Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball.
(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Ohtani celebrates his 50/50 milestone with fans on September 19, 2024, at Miami’s LoanDepot Park. © USA Today Sports via Reuters Connect.)