Ohtani Shōhei the Sole Member of MLB 50/50 Club: Career Highlights

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Ohtani Shōhei established a new era in baseball history on September 19, 2024, as the first major leaguer ever to achieve 50 stolen bases and 50 home runs in one season. We look at some of the highlights of his career since joining Major League Baseball.

Major Events in Ohtani Shōhei’s MLB Career

September 19, 2024

Becomes Major League Baseball’s first-ever member of the 50/50 club in an away game against the Miami Marlins, hitting three home runs and stealing two bases—also a first for a MLB player in a single game—to reach 51 four-baggers and 51 stolen bases for the 2024 season. He also leads the National League for runs batted in, with 120 as of this game (in which he added 10 to his total), and trails only Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees (136) across both leagues. With nine games remaining for the Dodgers in the regular season, all eyes are on him to see how far he can extend his records.



Ohtani swings for his fiftieth homer of the season against Miami on September 19. (© USA Today Sports via Reuters Connect)

MLB 40/40 Club

Year Player HR / SB 2024 (as of 9/19) Ohtani Shōhei (Los Angeles Dodgers) 51 / 51 2023 Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves) 41 / 73 2006 Alfonso Soriano (Washington Nationals) 46 / 41 1998 Alex Rodriguez (Seattle Mariners) 42 / 46 1996 Barry Bonds (San Francisco Giants) 42 / 40 1988 Jose Canseco (Oakland Athletics) 42 / 40

August 23, 2024

Earns entry to the elite 40/40 club by becoming the first Japanese player and only sixth major leaguer to have 40 stolen bases and 40 home runs in one season. He reaches the mark in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays, collecting his fortieth stolen bag in the fourth inning and then smacking a dramatic walk-off grand slam for his fortieth home run. Ohtani achieved the feat in record time—just 126 games—leaving him a shot at becoming the first Major Leaguer to collect 50 stolen bases and 50 home runs in a single season.



Ohani Shōhei hits a walk-off grand slam on August 23, 2024, to join MLB’s 40/40 club. (© USA Today Sports via Reuters Connect)



Ohtani debuts his custom cleats featuring his dog Dekopin on August 16, 2024. (© USA Today Sports via Reuters Connect)

August 3, 2024

Joins the 30/30 club for the first time with his thirtieth stolen base of the season in a game against the Oakland Athletics. He had 33 home runs going into the contest and stole three bases to end the night with 31 for the season, putting him over the historic mark.



Ohtani slides into third base on August 3, 2024, on his way to joining the 30/30 club. (© USA Today Sports via Reuters Connect)



In an interview on July 16, 2024, Ohtani shows off a jacket with a lining emblazoned with images of his dog Dekopin. (© Jiji)

December 2023

Signs a record-setting 10-year, $700 million deal that sees him move across town, swapping the red of the Los Angeles Angels for Dodgers blue.



Ohtani shows off his new jersey after joining the Dodgers. (© USA Today Sports via Reuters Connect)

November 16, 2023

Is unanimously named American League MVP for the second time.

November 9, 2023

Announces on Instagram that he will donate youth gloves to every elementary school in Japan, an act of charity totaling around 60,000 gloves that will benefit students at some 20,000 schools.



A post made on New Balance’s website and its official Instagram account announcing Ohtani Shōhei’s donation of baseball gloves to Japanese elementary schools. (Courtesy of New Balance Japan)

October 1, 2023

Finishes season with 44 four-baggers to claim the American League home run title.

September 2023

Has surgery on his right elbow for the second time, ending his season.

August 9, 2023

Earns his tenth win on the mound to become the first MLB player to have back-to-back seasons with double-digit pitching wins and home runs.



Ohtani pitches for the Angels on his way to his second-straight year of 10 or more wins and home runs. (© Jiji)

March 21, 2023

Leads Japan over the United States in final of the World Baseball Classic and is named MVP of the tournament for his pitching and batting.



Ohtani (center) celebrates Samurai Japan’s WBC championship with his teammates. (© USA Today Sports via Reuters Connect)

August 9, 2022

Earns his tenth win on the mound to become the first two-way player since Babe Ruth in 1918 to reach double digits in pitching wins and home runs in a season.



Ohtani hurls a pitch to become the first two-way player in 104 years to have a double-digit season in wins and home runs. (© Jiji)

November 19, 2021

Unanimously named American League MVP, making him the second Japanese player after Suzuki Ichirō in 2001 to win the award.



An extra edition of a newspaper in Tokyo announcing Ohtani’s AL MVP award. (© Reuters)

October 26, 2021

Awarded the MLB Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award for his season as a two-way player. Established in 1998, the award is presented in recognition of an achievement of historical significance. Winners include Suzuki Ichirō.

July 13, 2021

Makes his debut appearance at the MLB All-Star Game as both starting pitcher and designated hitter.

November 12, 2018

Becomes the first two-way player since Babe Ruth to be named American League Rookie of the Year. He finishes the season with 22 home runs, 61 RBIs, and a .285 batting average over 104 games, while also going 4–2 in 10 appearances on the mound for a 3.31 ERA.

October 2018

Undergoes Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

April 1, 2018

Makes his MLB debut on the mound as a two-way player.



Ohtani throws in his inaugural MLB outing on April 1, 2018. (© USA Today Sports via Reuters Connect)

December 2017

Joins the Los Angeles Angels from the Hokkaidō Nippon-Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball.



Ohtani shows off his new number 17 jersey at a press conference announcing his transfer to the Los Angeles Angels. (© USA Today Sports via Reuters Connect)

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Ohtani celebrates his 50/50 milestone with fans on September 19, 2024, at Miami’s LoanDepot Park. © USA Today Sports via Reuters Connect.)