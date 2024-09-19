Disasters in Japan: Preparedness Apps and Information in English and Other Languages

Japan Data

Introducing some multilingual apps and websites with information about disaster preparedness in Japan.

In Japan, it is important to be prepared for disasters, such as earthquakes and powerful typhoons, and there is a lot of information available in English and other languages.

One useful app is Safety Tips from the Japan Tourism Agency. This provides information related to disasters in Japan in 15 different languages. The Safety Tips website also has extensive information about disasters and emergencies.

As well as introducing travel destinations, the Japan National Tourism Organization has a list of links relating to Japan Safe Travel Information. The JNTO site, available in 15 languages, also posts information in the event of a disaster.

For multilingual support, the broadcaster NHK is also a reliable source. Both its website and app support 19 languages, not including Japanese, and the latest programs can be viewed there.

Information provided by local governments is also crucial. To find about things like the location for evacuation shelters, supplies of water, and distribution of relief supplies, it is important to be able to immediately access disaster-related information from the local municipality.

Recently, many municipalities have developed their own official disaster-related apps. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government, for example, offers a free Disaster Prevention Information App in Japanese, English, Chinese (traditional and simplified), Korean, and simple Japanese.

Up to 10 locations can be registered as “My Area” using the app, such as the location of one’s residence or workplace, and users can receive push notifications of disaster information in the surrounding areas. It is also possible to access the disaster-prevention map to check on river conditions in the event of flooding, evacuation sites, and water supply points.

Two disaster preparedness books distributed to Tokyo residents can also be viewed in the app. Even for non-residents, the app is full of useful information, such as quizzes to raise disaster awareness and a function that allows users to manage the expiration dates for stockpiles of everyday goods for use in an emergency.

Some municipalities have concluded agreements with Yahoo Disaster Prevention Alerts or have set up an official municipal account on the communication app Line to offer disaster-related information. It is a good idea to check how one’s municipality disseminates information in the event of an emergency. It is important to be prepared on a daily basis and to be ready to act without panic when an emergency occurs.

Safety Tips app

https://www.jnto.go.jp/safety-tips/eng/app.html

https://www.jnto.go.jp/safety-tips/eng/app.html Japan National Tourism Organization

https://www.japan.travel/en/ (English top page)

https://www.japan.travel/en/ (English top page) NHK (multilingual information)

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/ NHK’s multilingual app

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/app/

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/app/ Tokyo’s Disaster Preparedness app and guides

https://tokyo-resilience.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/prevention/

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)