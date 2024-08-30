Japan’s Paris 2024 Paralympic Medalists

Japan Data

A full list of Japan’s medal winners at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympics.

Japan’s Medalists at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

Total ■ Gold 1 ■ Silver 0 ■ Bronze 0

August 29

■ Gold Suzuki Takayuki (Swimming: Men’s 50-meter breaststroke SB3)

Competing in his sixth consecutive Paralympics at the age of 37, Suzuki won gold 16 years after finishing first in the same event at the Beijing Olympics.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Suzuki Takayuki after winning the gold medal in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke SB3 event. © DPPI/Panorama/Reuters.)