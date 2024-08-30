Japan Data

Japan’s Paris 2024 Paralympic Medalists

Sports

A full list of Japan’s medal winners at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympics.
Japan’s Medalists at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

Total    Gold 1  Silver 0  Bronze 0

August 29

Gold  Suzuki Takayuki (Swimming: Men’s 50-meter breaststroke SB3)

Competing in his sixth consecutive Paralympics at the age of 37, Suzuki won gold 16 years after finishing first in the same event at the Beijing Olympics.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Suzuki Takayuki after winning the gold medal in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke SB3 event. © DPPI/Panorama/Reuters.)

sports Paralympics 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics