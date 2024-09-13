Births in Japan Drop in the First Half of 2024

Japan Data

Japan logged just over 350,000 births in the first half of 2024, and the total for the year could fall below 700,000 for the first time.

Preliminary demographic statistics published by the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare show that Japan recorded 350,074 births from January to June 2024. This figure was 5.7% lower, representing 20,978 fewer births, than the same period the previous year. This is a record low and the third consecutive year that births have fallen below 400,000. Although the number of marriages rose slightly, up 0.9% to 248,513, annual births are on track to hit a new low, and may even fall below 700,000 for the first time.

In contrast, the number of deaths increased by 1.8% to 811,819, resulting in a natural decrease in population (the difference between the number of births and deaths) of 461,745.

In 2022, the number of annual births fell below 800,000 for the first time. It dropped a further 43,482 in 2023 to 727,277, setting a new record low for the eighth consecutive year.

The preliminary figure for January to June includes foreigners residing in Japan and Japanese living overseas. The official figure, to be released later, will only account for Japanese people living in Japan and so is expected to be lower.

Japan’s Demographics (January to June Period)

2024 2023 Births 350,074 371,052 Deaths 811,819 797,716 Natural population change -461,745 -426,664 Marriages 248,513 246,332 Divorces 97,811 96,095

Created by Nippon.com based on demographic statistics from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare.

The government has prepared a three-year plan for tackling the decline in births, starting from fiscal 2024, with an annual budget of ¥3.6 trillion. Among the measures, from October 2024 the child allowance will be extended to the end of high school and there will no longer be an income cap, making more households eligible for the payments.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)