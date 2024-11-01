Expenditures on Nursing Care in Japan Reach ¥11.5 Trillion

Japan Data

Japan’s total expenditure on nursing and preventive care for the elderly rose by 2.9% to ¥11.5 trillion in fiscal 2023.

Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare statistics show that the cost of nursing care for certified recipients in Japan for fiscal 2023, including insurance benefits and out-of-pocket expenses, rose by ¥306.5 billion year on year to ¥11.2 trillion. Preventive care for less serious conditions increased by ¥16.1 billion to ¥299.3 billion, bringing overall spending to ¥11.5 trillion, up ¥322.7 billion year on year.

The average cost per care recipient (as of April 2024) was ¥201,300 for nursing care and ¥27,900 for preventative care.

The ministry has conducted the survey since fiscal 2001 following the introduction of a nursing care insurance system. Total spending in fiscal 2023 was over 2.6 times more than the ¥4.4 trillion initially reached in fiscal 2001. By prefecture, Tottori had the highest average expenditure at ¥223,100, followed by ¥214,900 in Okinawa and ¥214,400 in Niigata.

In fiscal 2023, the total number of recipients of nursing care increased year on year by 74,900 to 5,666,500, a rise of 1.3%, while the total number of recipients of preventive care increased by 59,900 (5.1%) to 1,244,600.

The number of certified recipients of nursing care or other support in April 2024 was 7.3 million, an increase of 140,000 over the same month the previous year. The number receiving services totaled 5.6 million for the same month, a year-on-year increase of 110,000. The majority were women at 3.9 million as compared to 1.7 million men.

The kind of services with the largest number of users were in-home care support (4.0 million), welfare equipment rental (2.9 million), outpatient day care (1.7 million), and home visits (1.6 million).

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)