Actual Lowest Wages Above Minimum Wage on Average in Japan

The actual lowest hourly wages offered by companies in Japan tend to be above the average legal minimum wage, with an average gap of ¥177 in Tokyo, but just ¥31 in Aomori.

According to a survey of 27,093 companies in Japan conducted by Teikoku Databank from mid- to late September, the average lowest hourly wage when hiring regular or nonregular employees was ¥1,167, which was ¥112 higher than the national weighted average of ¥1,055 under the revised minimum wage implemented in October.

By industry, the lowest average hourly wage at the time of hiring was highest in the finance and real estate sectors at ¥1,261, followed by the construction sector at ¥1,249, and the service sector at ¥1,208.

The breakdown for the service sector shows considerable variation, with wages relatively high for information services and for professional services such as management consulting, at ¥1,374 and ¥1,313, respectively, but much lower among hotel or inn employees, at ¥1,037, and bar or restaurant employees, at ¥1,051, both of which are lower than the ¥1,055 that is the average 2024 minimum wage in Japan.

The average lowest hourly wage by prefecture was highest in Tokyo (¥1,340) in Tokyo, which was the only prefecture where it exceeded ¥1,300. The next five highest prefectures (Kanagawa, Osaka, Aichi, Saitama, and Chiba) were between ¥1,200 and ¥1,300. Tokyo had the largest difference between the revised minimum wage and the average lowest hourly wage at the time of hiring, with the latter ¥177 higher than the former.

Top Five Prefectures Where Lowest Average Hourly Wage at Time of Hiring is Highest

Tokyo ¥1,340 Kanagawa ¥1,277 Osaka ¥1,269 Aichi ¥1,208 Saitama ¥1,205

Created by Nippon.com based on data from Teikoku Databank.

Meanwhile, Aomori, Akita, and Kagoshima Prefectures had the lowest average hourly wage at the time of hiring, at under ¥1,000. Aomori in particular has an average hourly wage at the time of hiring that is only ¥31 more than the revised minimum wage, while in Akita and Kagoshima as well the difference was less than ¥40. The results show the tendency for the difference between the two averages to be smaller away from the major urbanized areas.

Bottom Five Prefectures Where Lowest Average Hourly Wage at Time of Hiring is Lowest

Aomori ¥984 Akita ¥990 Kagoshima ¥991 Tottori ¥1,000 Tokushima ¥1,013

Created by Nippon.com based on data from Teikoku Databank.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)