Many Registered Foster Parents in Japan Not Taking in Children

Mismatches with their needs and circumstances may be the reason why many registered Japanese foster parents are not taking in children to look after.

People who want to become registered foster parents in Japan have to submit an application to a child guidance office and undergo training to gain certification. A recent Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications survey targeting 29 child guidance centers found that, out of 2,690 households with registered foster parents, 71% (1,910) had not taken in children during that fiscal year.

With multiple responses possible, the most common reasons for a child not being placed with foster parents were that there was “no child matching the foster parents’ preferences” (32.5%), “for a temporary period, foster parents did not wish to provide care” (20.3%), and “foster parents wanted short-term placements” (12.1%).

The ministry suggested that mismatches were occurring, such as cases where the age of the child differed from the foster parents’ preferences or where the foster parents’ circumstances changed after they registered. Saying that “more foster parents need to be secured,” it advised that the Children and Families Agency should make improvements to resolve the situation.

A nationwide survey by the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare showed that as of the end of fiscal 2022, there were 16,817 households with registered foster parents, a 1.8-fold increase from 9,392 in fiscal 2012. On the other hand, the number of foster parent households who had not taken in children in fiscal 2022 stood at 11,877, equating to 70% overall.

Meanwhile, there were 41,507 children who needed social care, due to parental illness, poverty, or abuse, and only 19.2% of them were being raised in a home environment, such as by foster parents.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)