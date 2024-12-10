Japan Survey Finds One in Three Aging Parents Received Scam Phone Calls

Japan Data

A survey of people in Japan aged from 30 to 69 regarding concerns about their parents found that one in three parents had received phone calls suspected to be from criminals planning fraud.

A survey conducted by the security firm Secom on 560 people in Japan aged from 30 to 69 revealed that 87% felt worried in some way about their aging parents living apart from them. The top three concerns were “sickness or injury” (66.3%), “decreasing cognitive abilities” (42.5%), and “driving a car” (30.2%).

The percentage of respondents who were worried about their parents being tricked by specialized fraud, including those who were “somewhat” concerned, was 56.0%. Although only 3.2% had “actually been the victim of specialized fraud,” 35.9% said their parents had “received that kind of phone call,” (thought to be specialized fraud) indicating that there is already imminent risk of them being scammed.

However, 32.0% of respondents said that their parents had “not taken any measures” to protect themselves from scams.

Of the 283 people whose parents were taking preventative measures, 54.4% “don’t answer calls from unknown numbers,” 38.2% “hang up on people they don’t know,” and 36.0% “let the landline go straight to voicemail.”

The first step to fraud prevention is considering the possibility of encountering a scam, rather than trusting too much that everything will turn out fine.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)