Economic Concerns a Key Factor Shaping Japan’s Declining Birthrate

In a Japanese survey, the “major financial burden” was cited as the top reason for people not wanting to have children.

In a survey conducted by the Nippon Foundation targeting 6,000 Japanese people aged 15 to 45, among the 4,431 childless respondents, 37% said that they wanted children while a nearly equal 36% said they either do not want children or do not feel having children is necessary. The survey aims to shed light on the public’s attitude concerning Japan’s declining birth rate.

Younger people were more likely to answer “yes” to wanting children. Among those aged 26 to 35, women were more likely to answer “yes” than men. However, among those aged 36 to 45, a greater percentage of men answered “yes,” while more than half of women answered “no.” By employment type, more than 40% of regular employees answered “yes” while more than 40% of nonregular employees answered “no.”

Among those who would like to have children, 14% are actively trying to conceive.

Of the 1,580 respondents who said they either do not want children or do not feel having children is necessary, 43% cited the “major financial burden” as a reason. The other top reasons were “wanting to prioritize free time” (37%), “lack of confidence about giving birth and raising children” (35%), and “stress from disciplining children, etc.” (35%).

The 314 respondents who selected “concerns about the future of society” as a reason for not wanting children were asked what their specific concerns were. The most common concern was “economic downturn and collapse of healthcare/pension system” at 65%, followed by “decline in labor force due to shrinking population” at 56%, and “decrease of economic competitiveness” at 48%. These concerns about population decline causing economic and social downturn appear to be fostering further population decline, creating a negative feedback loop.

When the 1,650 people who wanted to have children were asked about their reasons, 50% said “to experience the joys of raising children.” This was by far the most common reason given, followed by “to support society in the future” at 22%. A portion of responses also reflected considerations of the traditional family system, such as “to meet expectations of parents and relatives” at 17% and “continuation of the family line” at 16%.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)