Japan Ranks Among Top Countries in International Math and Science Survey

Japan’s students performed strongly in the 2023 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study. The country’s fourth-grade elementary school students were ranked fifth for math and sixth for science, while its second-year junior high school students were fourth for math and third for science.

The TIMSS is conducted every four years by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement, a cooperative of organizations that include research institutions and government agencies. Some 660,000 students made up of fourth graders from 58 countries and regions and second-year junior high school students from 44 countries and regions participated in the 2023 assessment.

In Japan, 3,875 elementary students from 141 schools and 3,905 junior high students from 133 schools took part. For the first time, assessment was computer-based with one terminal per student. There were also questionnaires for students, parents/guardians, and teachers related to topics like the learning environment of students.

Singapore topped the rankings for math and science at both school levels, with Taiwan and South Korea also placing highly.

Average Math Scores for Top Countries/Regions

Country/Region Average Score 1 Singapore 615 2 Taiwan 607 3 South Korea 594 4 Hong Kong 594 5 Japan 591

Country/Region Average Score 1 Singapore 605 2 Taiwan 602 3 South Korea 596 4 Japan 595 5 Hong Kong 575

Created by Nippon.com based on the 2023 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study.

The questionnaire results indicated that a growing proportion of junior high school students in Japan enjoy learning math and science and think the subjects will help them in their daily lives. By contrast, the proportion of elementary and junior high students who feel that they are good at the subjects is declining. In the latest survey, 70% of junior high students said that they enjoyed science (compared with an international average of 79%), while only 45% said they usually did well in science (51% international average). Just 27% wanted a job using science (58% international average).

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)