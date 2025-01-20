Foreign Volunteer Firefighters Helping to Alleviate Personnel Shortages in Japan

Japan Data

As the overall number of volunteer firefighters declines in Japan, there has been a rise in foreign residents stepping up to perform in the role.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, as of 1 April 2024, there were 582 foreign volunteer firefighters in Japan. This was a new record, more than twice as high as when statistics started being compiled in 2020.

Community fire brigade members are specially employed part-time local public servants who carry out firefighting and disaster prevention activities alongside their regular work. The number of these volunteers, who receive only a nominal amount of remuneration, has continually declined due to the dwindling and aging population, dropping below 1 million in 1990. In 2024, it stood at 746,681, a 60% reduction compared to 1956.

In July 2024, the town of Aikawa in Kanagawa launched a multilingual community fire brigade. The first team of seven members—three men and four women—can speak six foreign languages between them: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Tagalog, and Khmer.



Members of the multilingual team learning lifesaving first aid skills. (Courtesy the Aikawa Fire Department)

The town is hoping that the volunteers will play an active role in evacuation procedures in the event of a disaster, interpreting at shelters, and supporting foreigners on a daily basis. While the number of firefighters is falling, foreign resident numbers are continuing to increase, so the need for foreign community fire brigade members is also expected to rise. An FDMA representative stated that “we would be grateful if foreign residents can also participate in activities as much possible.”

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: The multilingual functional community fire brigade launched in Aikawa, Kanagawa, on July 7, 2024. Courtesy the Aikawa Fire Department.)