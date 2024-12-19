Hello Kitty Most Popular Sanrio Character in Annual Ranking History

Japan Data

Cinnamoroll was crowned the fan favorite in the 2024 Sanrio Character Ranking, with the puppy claiming his seventh win in the past eight years. Hello Kitty remains in the all-time lead, though, having topped the list fifteen times.

Since 1986, the Sanrio Character Ranking has gauged the popularity of the company’s many cute creations, including several boasting huge followings in Japan and overseas. In the 2024 contest, there were a record 57 million votes spread among 90 characters. Cinnamoroll (a puppy from beyond the clouds who uses his long ears to fly) came out on top, beating out Pochacco (a puppy who loves walking the long way round) and Kuromi (rival to the rabbit My Melody). Still popular, but a little lower down, Hello Kitty finished fifth in her fiftieth anniversary year.



Kuromi. (© ’24 Sanrio)

The first ever winner in 1986 was Zashikibuta; this was also the only time the easygoing but curious pig topped the ranking. Pochacco, created in 1989, was the favorite character for five years running from 1991 to 1995, and has seen a recent revival in popularity. Hello Kitty then headed the list for twelve years from 1998 until 2009. In 2024, Cinnamoroll was named the winner for the fifth consecutive year.

Overall, Hello Kitty has been ranked first most often at fifteen times. Current favorite Cinnamoroll has won the popularity contest seven times, which all came in the last eight years.

Cinnamoroll, created in 2002, has been around less than half as long as Hello Kitty. It took him 15 years to top the ranking, which he did for the first time in 2017. Sanrio says that it is not uncommon for its characters to have a second wave of popularity more than a decade after they debut, as adult fans renew their childhood devotion.

Sanrio Character Ranking Winners by Year

2024 Cinnamoroll 2023 Cinnamoroll 2022 Cinnamoroll 2021 Cinnamoroll 2020 Cinnamoroll 2019 Hello Kitty 2018 Cinnamoroll 2017 Cinnamoroll 2016 Pompompurin 2015 Pompompurin 2014 My Melody 2013 Hello Kitty 2012 Hello Kitty 2011 My Melody 2010 My Melody 2009 Hello Kitty 2008 Hello Kitty 2007 Hello Kitty 2006 Hello Kitty 2005 Hello Kitty 2004 Hello Kitty 2003 Hello Kitty 2002 Hello Kitty 2001 Hello Kitty 2000 Hello Kitty 1999 Hello Kitty 1998 Hello Kitty 1997 Pompompurin 1996 Badtz-Maru 1995 Pochacco 1994 Pochacco 1993 Pochacco 1992 Pochacco 1991 Pochacco 1990 Keroppi 1989 Minna no Tabo 1988 Minna no Tabo 1987 Marroncream 1986 Zashikibuta



Zashikibuta. (© ’24 Sanrio)

(Originally published in English. Banner image: From left, Cinnamoroll, Hello Kitty, and Pochacco. © ’24 Sanrio.)