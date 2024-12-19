Japan Data

Hello Kitty Most Popular Sanrio Character in Annual Ranking History

Cinnamoroll was crowned the fan favorite in the 2024 Sanrio Character Ranking, with the puppy claiming his seventh win in the past eight years. Hello Kitty remains in the all-time lead, though, having topped the list fifteen times.
Since 1986, the Sanrio Character Ranking has gauged the popularity of the company’s many cute creations, including several boasting huge followings in Japan and overseas. In the 2024 contest, there were a record 57 million votes spread among 90 characters. Cinnamoroll (a puppy from beyond the clouds who uses his long ears to fly) came out on top, beating out Pochacco (a puppy who loves walking the long way round) and Kuromi (rival to the rabbit My Melody). Still popular, but a little lower down, Hello Kitty finished fifth in her fiftieth anniversary year.

Kuromi. (© ’24 Sanrio)
The first ever winner in 1986 was Zashikibuta; this was also the only time the easygoing but curious pig topped the ranking. Pochacco, created in 1989, was the favorite character for five years running from 1991 to 1995, and has seen a recent revival in popularity. Hello Kitty then headed the list for twelve years from 1998 until 2009. In 2024, Cinnamoroll was named the winner for the fifth consecutive year. 

Overall, Hello Kitty has been ranked first most often at fifteen times. Current favorite Cinnamoroll has won the popularity contest seven times, which all came in the last eight years.

Cinnamoroll, created in 2002, has been around less than half as long as Hello Kitty. It took him 15 years to top the ranking, which he did for the first time in 2017. Sanrio says that it is not uncommon for its characters to have a second wave of popularity more than a decade after they debut, as adult fans renew their childhood devotion.

Sanrio Character Ranking Winners by Year

2024 Cinnamoroll
2023 Cinnamoroll
2022 Cinnamoroll
2021 Cinnamoroll
2020 Cinnamoroll
2019 Hello Kitty
2018 Cinnamoroll
2017 Cinnamoroll
2016 Pompompurin
2015 Pompompurin
2014 My Melody
2013 Hello Kitty
2012 Hello Kitty
2011 My Melody
2010 My Melody
2009 Hello Kitty
2008 Hello Kitty
2007 Hello Kitty
2006 Hello Kitty
2005 Hello Kitty
2004 Hello Kitty
2003 Hello Kitty
2002 Hello Kitty
2001 Hello Kitty
2000 Hello Kitty
1999 Hello Kitty
1998 Hello Kitty
1997 Pompompurin
1996 Badtz-Maru
1995 Pochacco
1994 Pochacco
1993 Pochacco
1992 Pochacco
1991 Pochacco
1990 Keroppi
1989 Minna no Tabo
1988 Minna no Tabo
1987 Marroncream
1986 Zashikibuta

Zashikibuta. (© ’24 Sanrio)
(Originally published in English. Banner image: From left, Cinnamoroll, Hello Kitty, and Pochacco. © ’24 Sanrio.)

