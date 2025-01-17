Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake: Younger Japanese Unaware of the Significance of January 17

Japan Data

It is 30 years since the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake killed more than 6,000 people in Kobe and the surrounding area. However, a survey found that many people do not know that it took place on January 17.

The Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake took place on January 17, 1995, devastating Kobe and the surrounding area. Ahead of its thirtieth anniversary, the Japanese Red Cross Society surveyed 1,200 people of all ages about the disaster.

It found that 89.3% (1,072 respondents) either knew the disaster “in detail” or “at least the name.” This left 10.7% who “don’t know anything,” 70% of whom were under 40, meaning they were either children or not even born at the time.

Even among the respondents who stated they “know” about the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake, 348 people, equating to 32.5%, were not aware it occurred on January 17. When combined with those who answered they “don’t know anything” in response to the first question in the survey, this brought the total to 39.7%, or 476 people, who did not associate the date January 17 with the disaster.

Overall, 63.2% (758 people) stated that learning about past disasters, including the 1995 Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake and the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, through news on TV and in newspapers had “an impact or changed my thoughts and actions regarding disaster prevention.” Asked about specifics, at 43.5%, the majority said they “started newly stockpiling disaster prevention supplies,” followed by 41.8% who “checked hazard maps for my place of residence,” and 36.3% who “checked my existing stockpile of disaster prevention supplies.”

Shocked at seeing cities reduced to rubble in the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake, a huge number of people from all over the country headed there to provide disaster relief by volunteering. In total, 75.7% (908 people) were aware that 1995 is regarded as the start of the volunteer movement in Japan.

Asked about doing volunteer work in areas affected by disaster in the future, a total of 51.6%, or 618 people, said they were either “definitely” or “somewhat” interested.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Nagata Ward in Kobe, Hyōgo, with the streets reduced to rubble on January 25, 1995. © Jiji.)