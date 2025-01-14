Japan Drops Out of Global Beer Consumption Top 10 in 2023

Japan Data

Japan was eleventh worldwide for total beer consumption in 2023, but considerably lower in drinking per capita.

Calculations by Kirin Holdings of beer consumption in 170 countries and regions show that 187.9 million kiloliters of the popular beverage were guzzled down in 2023. This was a 0.1% increase from the previous year, with the figure being equivalent to 296.9 billion of Japan’s large, 633-milliliter bottles.

China ranked first for consumption by country for the twenty-first year, although its total consumption remained unchanged. Japan previously held steady in seventh position for 14 years until 2020, but fell to eighth in 2021 and tenth in 2022. A 1.0% year-on-year decline to 4.3 million kiloliters saw it drop out of the top 10 in 2023 to rank eleventh.

For per capita beer consumption, the Czech Republic placed first for the thirty-first consecutive year at 152.1 liters or the equivalent of 240.3 large bottles of beer. Japan’s per capita consumption was 34.5 liters or approximately 54.4 large bottles. While this was a year-on-year increase of 0.3 liters, it was still less than a quarter of the Czech figure.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)