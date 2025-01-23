Japan’s New Car Sales Fall by 7.5% in 2024

Japan’s New Car Sales Fall by 7.5% in 2024Economy Society
Statistics published by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association show that a total of 4,421,494 new cars were sold in Japan in 2024, marking a 7.5% year-on-year decrease. Minicar sales fell by 10.7% to 1,557,868 and sales of standard vehicles (passenger cars and cargo vehicles, excluding minicars) dropped by 5.6% to 2,863,626.
Daihatsu suffered a 38.3% slump after a major testing scandal; the company supplies vehicles to Mazda and Subaru, which also saw declines in sales. Toyota (including Lexus) dropped by 13.8%, as sales fell for five out of Japan’s eight major automakers.
2024 New Car Sales by Major Brand
|Annual Sales (Year on Year Change)
|Toyota & Lexus
|1,441,652 (-13.8%)
|Suzuki
|721,785 (+10.9%)
|Daihatsu
|366,635 (-38.3%)
|Honda
|668,414 (+12.4%)
|Nissan
|475,569 (-1.1%)
|Mazda
|141,965 (-20.2%)
|Subaru
|103,522 (-2.3%)
|Mitsubishi Motors
|119,480 (+15.2%)
|All brands
|4,421,494 (-7.5%)
Created by Nippon.com based on data from Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)