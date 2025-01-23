Japan Data

Japan’s New Car Sales Fall by 7.5% in 2024

Economy Society

After a year of growth, Japan’s new car sales returned to their downward trend in 2024.
  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Statistics published by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association show that a total of 4,421,494 new cars were sold in Japan in 2024, marking a 7.5% year-on-year decrease. Minicar sales fell by 10.7% to 1,557,868 and sales of standard vehicles (passenger cars and cargo vehicles, excluding minicars) dropped by 5.6% to 2,863,626.

Daihatsu suffered a 38.3% slump after a major testing scandal; the company supplies vehicles to Mazda and Subaru, which also saw declines in sales. Toyota (including Lexus) dropped by 13.8%, as sales fell for five out of Japan’s eight major automakers.

Sales of New Cars in Japan

2024 New Car Sales by Major Brand

Annual Sales (Year on Year Change)
Toyota & Lexus 1,441,652 (-13.8%)
Suzuki 721,785 (+10.9%)
Daihatsu 366,635 (-38.3%)
Honda 668,414 (+12.4%)
Nissan 475,569 (-1.1%)
Mazda 141,965 (-20.2%)
Subaru 103,522 (-2.3%)
Mitsubishi Motors 119,480 (+15.2%)
All brands 4,421,494 (-7.5%)

Created by Nippon.com based on data from Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)

Toyota automobiles