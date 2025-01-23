Japan’s New Car Sales Fall by 7.5% in 2024

Japan Data

After a year of growth, Japan’s new car sales returned to their downward trend in 2024.

Statistics published by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association show that a total of 4,421,494 new cars were sold in Japan in 2024, marking a 7.5% year-on-year decrease. Minicar sales fell by 10.7% to 1,557,868 and sales of standard vehicles (passenger cars and cargo vehicles, excluding minicars) dropped by 5.6% to 2,863,626.

Daihatsu suffered a 38.3% slump after a major testing scandal; the company supplies vehicles to Mazda and Subaru, which also saw declines in sales. Toyota (including Lexus) dropped by 13.8%, as sales fell for five out of Japan’s eight major automakers.

2024 New Car Sales by Major Brand

Annual Sales (Year on Year Change) Toyota & Lexus 1,441,652 (-13.8%) Suzuki 721,785 (+10.9%) Daihatsu 366,635 (-38.3%) Honda 668,414 (+12.4%) Nissan 475,569 (-1.1%) Mazda 141,965 (-20.2%) Subaru 103,522 (-2.3%) Mitsubishi Motors 119,480 (+15.2%) All brands 4,421,494 (-7.5%)

Created by Nippon.com based on data from Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)