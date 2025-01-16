Japan Sets New Record with 36.9 Million International Visitors in 2024

Japan Data

Taking advantage of a weak yen, some 36 million international visitors came to Japan in 2024, setting a new record.

A record 36.9 million international visitors came to Japan in 2024, up 47.1% year on year. The figure announced by the Japan National Tourism Organization is 5 million more than the previous record of 31.9 million set in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourists flocked to the country especially at peak times, such as for viewing cherry blossoms and autumn foliage, as well as during the summer vacation.

The weak yen has proved to be a major incentive for many travelers to visit Japan. While in 2019, the exchange rate was around ¥110 to the US dollar, the yen has continued to weaken, going from ¥140 to ¥160 in 2024 and making Japan’s famous food, service, and other attractions a relative bargain.

By country or region, the largest number of visitors came from South Korea, at 8.8 million (up 26.7%), followed by China at 7.0 million (up 187.9%), Taiwan at 6.0 million (up 43.8%), and the United States at 2.7 million (up 33.2%). The easing of travel restrictions supported the steep rise in the Chinese total, although this is still only just over 70% of the 9.6 million visitors from the country who came in 2019.

The government has set targets of 60 million international visitors and visitor spending of ¥15 trillion in 2030.

Meanwhile, the number of Japanese traveling overseas in 2024 rose by 35.2% to 13.0 million. However, this number is still only around 70% of the level reached in 2019, reflecting in part the impact of the weak yen.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Visitors enjoy the autumn foliage at Kiyomizudera in Kyoto. © Jiji.)