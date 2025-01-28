Honda N-Box Japan’s Top-Selling Car for Third Consecutive Year

Japan Data

The Honda N-Box remained Japan’s bestselling passenger car in 2024, despite a 10% drop in sales.

For the third year running, the Honda N-Box “tall wagon”-style minicar was the top-selling passenger car by brand, according to an announcement by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association. Although the N-Box appears compact, it has a spacious interior and has helped maintain the popularity of minicars. However, the momentum in sales it gained from its complete model change in fall 2023 has been slowing, leading to sales dropping 10.9% year-on-year to 206,272 units in 2024.

Toyota held both the second and third spots, with its Corolla seeing a 7.8% increase to 166,956 while the Yaris dropped by 14.5% to 166,162.

Daihatsu, which was forced to halt production following a major testing scandal, saw sales of its Tanto minicar plummet by 41.2% to 93,756, careening from third to seventh place. The Daihatsu Move found itself driven out of the top 10.

2024 2023 1 Honda N-Box * Honda N-Box * 2 Toyota Corolla Toyota Yaris 3 Toyota Yaris Daihatsu Tanto * 4 Suzuki Spacia * Toyota Corolla 5 Toyota Sienta Toyota Sienta 6 Nissan Note Suzuki Spacia * 7 Daihatsu Tanto * Daihatsu Move * 8 Suzuki Hustler * Nissan Note 9 Honda Freed Toyota Roomy 10 Toyota Prius Toyota Prius

Created by Nippon.com based on data from Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association. Asterisks indicate minicars.

(Banner photo: The Honda N-Box minicar series. © Honda.)