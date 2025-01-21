Japan’s Annual Average Temperature Soars to Record High in 2024

Japan Data

Japan’s average temperature in 2024 was 1.48 degrees above the 30-year average for the period up to 2020, indicating the advance of climate change.

In 2024, the average temperature in Japan was the highest since statistics were first kept in 1898, exceeding by 1.48 degrees the average for the 30-year period up to 2020. This is the second consecutive record high, following the previous record set in 2023, which exceeded the 30-year average by 1.29 degrees. The six highest annual averages came in the last six years, giving further confirmation of the advance of climate change.

The average temperature is calculated by the Japan Meteorological Agency based on observations made from 15 locations that were chosen to minimize the effect of environmental changes due to urbanization and avoid any regional bias.

In 2024, the prevailing westerly winds flowed more toward the north than usual, which made it easier for warm air to cover the region. The highest average temperatures to date were recorded during both the summer (June to August) and the autumn (September to November).

There were record increases compared to the average year in Kantō-Kōshin (up 1.7 degrees), Tōkai (up 1.6 degrees), Kansai (up 1.4 degrees), Chūgoku (up 1.5 degrees), Shikoku (up 1.4 degrees), Northern Kyūshū (up 1.6 degrees), Southern Kyūshū and Amami (up 1.4 degrees), and Okinawa (up 1.0 degrees). All were the largest increases observed since regional statistics were first kept in 1946.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)