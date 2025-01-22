Baseball Superstar Ichirō Inducted into US National Baseball Hall of Fame

Japan Data

Suzuki Ichirō has become the first Japanese player inducted into the US National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Japanese baseball star Suzuki Ichirō has made history again, this time as a first-ballot inductee into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced the result of voting on January 21, 2025, with the former Seattle Mariners outfielder becoming the first Japanese player ever to be admitted to the prestigious club, joining one ballot shy of a unanimous vote.

Suzuki Ichirō MLB Career Statistics

Games 2,653 At bats 9,934 Hits 3,089 Home runs 117 Runs batted in 780 Batting average .311 Stolen bases 509

Created by Nippon.com based on data from MLB.com.

Ichirō made his MLB debut in 2001 with the Seattle Mariners and immediately had an impact, taking both the rookie of the year and American League MVP honors. In 2004, he set a single-season record of 262 base hits, surpassing the previous 84-year-old mark held by George Sisler. He had 10 consecutive seasons with over 200 hits, and in 2016 he became the thirtieth player to join the 3,000-hit club. Ichirō also made a name for himself as a field player, thrilling fans with “laser beam” throws and stunning catches, earning him 10 straight Gold Glove Awards starting from his rookie season onward, as well as 10 All-Star Game appearances.

Players must be retired for five seasons and have played at least 10 seasons in the Major Leagues to be eligible for the Hall of Fame ballot, with only BBWAA members in good standing who have been active for at least 10 years being able to cast votes. A player must receive at least 75% of the vote to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame. Prior to Ichirō, only two Japanese players, pitcher Nomo Hideo and slugger Matsui Hideki, have been nominated, although neither were able to garner the needed votes.

Ichirō barely missed becoming the second-ever player to make it into the hall with a unanimous vote after Mariano Rivera, who pitched for the New York Yankees from 1995 to 2013. Voters are allowed to attach their names to their votes or remain anonymous; the single ballot not including Ichirō came from an unnamed BBWAA member.

Ichirō’s MLB Achievements

2001 (SEA) Rookie of the Year, American League MVP, AL batting title 2001–10 (SEA) Gold Glove Award, All-Star Game 2004 (SEA) MLB single season record for hits (262), AL batting title 2010 (SEA) Tenth consecutive season with over 200 hits 2012 (SEA, NYY) Traded to New York Yankees midseason 2013 (NYY) 4,000th career hit (MLB and NPB combined) 2014 (NYY) Becomes a free agent at end of season 2015 (MIA) Signs with Miami Marlins 2016 (MIA) Achieves 3,000 hits and 500 stolen bases 2017 (MIA) Achieves 4,000 career putouts as right fielder 2018 (SEA) Returns to Mariners 2019 (SEA) Announces retirement at start of season

Note: SEA (Seattle Mariners), NYY (New York Yankees), MIA (Miami Marlins)

Created by Nippon.com based on data from MLB.com.

On January 16, Ichirō was also inducted into the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame on the strength of his performance during nine seasons with the Orix Blue Wave.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Suzuki Ichirō goes through his batting routine in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida, on May 3, 2012. © Reuters/Brian Blanco.)