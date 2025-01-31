Heralding the Spring: A Japanese Plum Blossom Guide

Japan Data

Ahead of cherry blossom season, the ume or plum blossoms brighten up the colder months in Japan. This guide introduces the different varieties.

Japanese plum blossoms (ume), are early harbingers of the approaching spring, blooming while the weather is still cold.

Ume trees are said to have originated in China and come to Japan by way of the Korean Peninsula. The eighth-century poetry collection Man’yōshū contains more than 100 poems about ume, suggesting that plum trees were already being cultivated and appreciated by nobility at that time.

Telling the Difference Between Ume and Sakura

Both ume and sakura (cherry) are from the same genus Prunus in the rose family. Ume trees bloom first, typically in February or March, but their flowers are very similar to the later sakura. Due to the varieties and individual differences, it is difficult to generalize, but the easiest way to tell them apart is to look at the way the flower is attached to the tree and the shape of the petals.

Ume blossoms seem to grow directly from the branch, whereas sakura blossoms grow from stalks that extend from the branch.

Often, ume petals have round tips, while sakura petals have a notch at the tip.



(© Pixta)

There are said to be more than 400 varieties of flowering plums and these are divided into three classifications: yabai (wild), hibai (red), and bungo (a reference to Bungo Province, now Ōita Prefecture). They are widely found in parks and gardens, and are well worth seeking out.

Yabai Wild Plums

This type of ume is close to the original species that evolved from the wild plum. They are said to descend from the plums that were introduced from China. While they have thin branches and relatively small flowers and leaves, their blossom is highly fragrant.

Hatsukari A type of wild plum known as the “early plum” or “winter plum,” due to the fact it blossoms before Risshun, the first day of spring in the traditional Japanese calendar, which takes place in early February. It puts forth tiny white and pale pink flowers.



(© Pixta)

Omoi-no-mama Literally meaning “as one likes,” this wild plum is well-named as the blossoms on each branch are a variety of white, pink, and blends of pink and white.



(© Pixta)

Goshobeni A glamorous-looking wild plum with double flowers, known as yae, displaying many stamens.



(© Pixta)

Dairi The tips of the white petals on this wild plum are flushed light pink.



Dairi, a benifude variety in the yabai wild plum category (© Pixta)

Hibai Red Plums

The flowers in this category of ume are mostly red or scarlet. The redness is not just confined to the flowers, as the inside of the branches and trunk are the same color too. They are often planted in gardens or used for bonsai.

Beni-chidori This red plum has medium-sized hitoe single flowers that are bright red.



(© Pixta)

Suō-bai The name of this red plum derives from suō, the Japanese word for sappanwood, which is a species of flowering tree in the legume family, originating from Indonesia, and that is used to create a deep red dye. It is a reference to the dark red blossom the tree produces.



(© Pixta)

Bungo Plums

This category of ume is a hybrid between a plum and an apricot. The majority are robust and vigorous, with large leaves. Most produce pink blossoms.

Yōkihi This yae double flowering plum tree, with its graceful wave-like petals, takes its name from Yōkihi, the Japanese name for the Chinese princess Yang Guifei who was renowned for her unparalleled beauty. It has a refined, sweet fragrance.



(© Pixta)

Yaeageha A large yae double flowering variety. Like its name suggests, it is as gorgeous as a fluttering ageha swallowtail butterfly.



(© Pixta)

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: The plum grove at Inabe City Agricultural Park in Mie Prefecture with the Suzuka mountain range in the distance. © Pixta)