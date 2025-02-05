Japan’s National Holidays in 2026

Japan Data

In 2026, there will be one extra national holiday in Japan with the return of Silver Week in September.

Japan has 16 fixed national holidays throughout the year. However, in 2026 there will be 17, due to a rule that if an ordinary working day falls between two holidays, it becomes a “bonus” holiday. This extra holiday leads to five consecutive days off in September, which is named Silver Week, as a counterpart to the long Golden Week break in spring. In 2026, it will be the third ever Silver Week, after 2009 and 2015.

National holidays in 2026 are as follows. Some are observed on different days when they fall on a Sunday—usually on the following Monday, but in the case of Constitution Memorial Day, on Wednesday as Monday and Tuesday are already holidays. See our article on the national holidays for 2025, too.

National Holiday 2026 Date New Year’s Day January 1 Coming of Age Day January 12 (Second Monday in January) National Foundation Day February 11 Emperor’s Birthday February 23 Vernal Equinox Day March 20 Shōwa Day April 29 Constitution Memorial Day May 3 (Observed on May 6) Greenery Day May 4 Children’s Day May 5 Marine Day July 20 (Third Monday in July) Mountain Day August 11 Respect for the Aged Day September 21 (Third Monday in September) Extra holiday for Silver Week September 22 Autumnal Equinox Day September 23 Sports Day October 12 (Second Monday in October) Culture Day November 3 Labor Thanksgiving Day November 23

Created by Nippon.com based on information from the Cabinet Office.

Holiday Periods at a Glance

The final three weekdays of the year are generally taken as holidays by companies and schools in Japan. January 2 and 3, too, as part of the sanganichi—the first three days of the New Year—are treated as a holiday by most people.

