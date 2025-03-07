Prince Hisahito: A Young Life in Photos

Prince Hisahito: A Young Life in PhotosImperial Family Society Politics
Prince Hisahito was born on September 6, 2006, to Prince Fumihito and Princess Kiko (currently the crown prince and princess). He was the first boy born in the imperial family for 41 years, and as Japan’s Imperial House Law only allows male successors to the throne, he is currently second in line after his father. Unless the law changes, as the only male member of his generation in the family, he is expected to become emperor one day.
Prince Hisahito entered Ochanomizu University Junior High School in April 2019. Following his grandfather Akihito’s abdication, his uncle became Emperor Naruhito on May 1 and Hisahito became second in line to the throne. In August of the same year, during the summer vacation he made his first overseas trip with his parents to Bhutan, where he participated in a courtesy visit to the king and queen.
Hisahito joined a high school attached to the University of Tsukuba in April 2022, where he became part of the badminton club. Following his eighteenth birthday in September 2024, when he officially became an adult, he gave his first press conference in March 2025. From April, he will study biology at the University of Tsukuba; he has shown a keen interest in insects from a young age.
On September 6, Prince Hisahito will have an official coming-of-age ceremony. While this event is normally held for imperial family members on the day they become an adult, in this case, it was decided to hold it one year later, on Hisahito’s nineteenth birthday, so as not to interfere with his high school studies. After the ceremony, he will take part in imperial family activities as an adult.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Prince Hisahito at his first press conference on March 3, 2025. © Kyōdō; pool photo.)