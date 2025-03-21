Yokohama Retains Title as Most Popular Neighborhood in Tokyo Metropolitan Area

Japan Data

A survey on which Tokyo area stations people would most like to live near found that Yokohama was most popular, followed by Ōmiya and Kichijōji.

Yokohama has again been chosen the most popular neighborhood in the Tokyo metropolitan area, a title it has held for eight years running, based on a survey of where people would most like to live conducted by the Recruit real-estate portal Suumo in November 2024. Neighborhoods are categorized by the name of their local train stations. The top four of Yokohama, Ōmiya, Kichijōji, and Ebisu remained unchanged from the previous year.

Among the top 20 stations, 7 are located on the JR Yamanote Line, while 11 (including the top 3) are outside of central Tokyo’s 23 municipalities.

Yokohama has enjoyed a large increase in major corporations establishing offices in the Minatomirai area in recent years, including firms relocating their headquarters there. The area around Yokohama Station has also been under redevelopment since 2020, with new stores adding to the shopping convenience.

Ōmiya in Saitama was previously bolstered in the ranking by support from male respondents, but it also enjoyed a significant rise in popularity among young women in the latest survey. New confectionery and other stores popular with female shoppers that opened over the past year have boosted the appeal of the Ecute Ōmiya mall.

Tachikawa in western Tokyo rose from twenty-second to fifteenth position, with support highest among single women and double-income families with children. Along with ongoing improvements to the city’s facilities, respondents likely took into consideration the planned start of the Chūō Line’s Green Car service on March 15, 2025. Although more expensive, the cars are less crowded and allow for a seated commute.

Most Popular Neighborhoods in Tokyo Metropolitan Area

Station Location 1 Yokohama Kanagawa 2 Ōmiya Saitama 3 Kichijōji Western Tokyo 4 Ebisu* Central Tokyo 5 Tokyo* Central Tokyo 6 Ikebukuro* Central Tokyo 7 Shinjuku* Central Tokyo 8 Shinagawa* Central Tokyo 9 Meguro* Central Tokyo 10 Shibuya* Central Tokyo 11 Urawa Saitama 12 Musashi-Kosugi Kanagawa 13 Kamakura Kanagawa 14 Funabashi Chiba 15 Tachikawa Western Tokyo 16 Nagareyama-Ōtakanomori Chiba 17 Nakano Central Tokyo 18 Sakuragichō Kanagawa 19 Kashiwa Chiba 20 Naka-Meguro Central Tokyo

Created by Nippon.com based on data from Recruit Holdings. Asterisks indicate stations on the Yamanote Line. There were 10,000 valid responses.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Outside the east exit of Yokohama Station. © Pixta.)