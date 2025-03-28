Japan’s Foreign Population Hits 3.8 Million

Japan Data

Japan’s foreign population rose by 10% in 2024, setting a new record for the third consecutive year.

Japan’s foreign population was 3,768,977 as of the end of 2024, according to figures released by the Immigration Services Agency, rising by 357,985, or 10.5%, year on year. This is the third consecutive record high.

There were 1,913,516 men (50.8%) and 1,855,431 women (49.2%), as well as 30 people registered as “other.” By residence status, permanent residents were most common at 918,116 (up 26,547 year on year). There were also 456,595 residents classified as “trainees” under the system intended to transfer skills to their country of origin (up 52,039) and 402,134 students (up 61,251).

China was the most common country or region of origin for foreign residents at 873,286, followed by Vietnam at 634,361 and South Korea at 409,238. Vietnam showed the biggest rise, climbing by 69,335, and all of the top 10 increased, except the population for South Korea (which includes many long-term special permanent residents). Nepal rose to fifth place, overtaking Brazil.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest foreign population at 738,946 (up 11.4%), accounting for 19.6% of the national total. It was followed by Osaka with 333,564, Aichi with 331,733, Kanagawa with 292,450, and Saitama with 262,382.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)