Line and YouTube Most Popular Social Media in Japan

Japan Data

A survey in Japan found that the most frequently used social media platforms were Line and YouTube, which were both considerably ahead of X and Instagram.

People of all ages are glued to their smartphone screens, whether on the train, at a café, or in a restaurant. The marketing research firm Cross Marketing conducted a survey on social media in Japan that targeted 1,100 people aged 20 to 69. The results show that the most frequently used social media platforms among those surveyed were Line and YouTube, at 60.1% and 57.2%, respectively. Line usage was more prevalent among women and older generations, while men and younger people are more likely to spend time on YouTube.

The two most popular activities were watching videos and messaging. However, there was a slight gender difference, with messaging the top activity among women, at 41.2%, while watching videos topped online activities among men, at 43.1%.

Among the respondents, only 4.9% posted their own content online, with virtually no difference between men and women.

When asked about their perceptions of social media, the respondents recognized its advantages, such as exposure to diverse perspectives, ease of communication, and keeping up to date on trends. However, many were also aware of its drawbacks, such as the risks of sharing information and encountering malicious comments. This awareness is reflected in the fact that 16.1% of the respondents thought that restrictions should be placed on social media use among minors.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)