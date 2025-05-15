Rising Vegetable Prices a Factor in Increased Use of Frozen Foods in Japan

Rising Vegetable Prices a Factor in Increased Use of Frozen Foods in JapanSociety Lifestyle Food and Drink
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
The Japan Frozen Food Association conducted an online survey in February 2025 targeting 1,250 men and women aged 25 and older who use frozen food at least once a month.
“Two to three times a week” was the most common frequency of frozen food use among both men and women, accounting for 29.6% of the total. Overall, respondents use frozen food 1.8 times per week on average. For both men and women, the frequency was high among those who pack lunchboxes.
Compared to a year ago, 23.8% of women and 19.5% of men said their use of frozen food has increased, with an overall rate of 21.7%. Asked why their usage had increased (multiple answers possible), the top reason for both men and women was “easy and convenient to cook.” In February 2024, 24.1% of women pointed to “price hike of vegetables and other fresh food” as a factor. This time, that number rose nearly 10 points to 33.6%.
When asked which frozen food item they use more often compared to a year ago (multiple answers possible), gyōza ranked first for both men and women. Vegetables were a close second for women, but not for men, who saw more increases for udon, soba, and ramen.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)