Rising Vegetable Prices a Factor in Increased Use of Frozen Foods in Japan

Japan Data

A survey found that convenience, improved flavor, and higher prices of fresh food were factors in increased use of frozen food by Japanese shoppers.

The Japan Frozen Food Association conducted an online survey in February 2025 targeting 1,250 men and women aged 25 and older who use frozen food at least once a month.

“Two to three times a week” was the most common frequency of frozen food use among both men and women, accounting for 29.6% of the total. Overall, respondents use frozen food 1.8 times per week on average. For both men and women, the frequency was high among those who pack lunchboxes.

Compared to a year ago, 23.8% of women and 19.5% of men said their use of frozen food has increased, with an overall rate of 21.7%. Asked why their usage had increased (multiple answers possible), the top reason for both men and women was “easy and convenient to cook.” In February 2024, 24.1% of women pointed to “price hike of vegetables and other fresh food” as a factor. This time, that number rose nearly 10 points to 33.6%.

When asked which frozen food item they use more often compared to a year ago (multiple answers possible), gyōza ranked first for both men and women. Vegetables were a close second for women, but not for men, who saw more increases for udon, soba, and ramen.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)