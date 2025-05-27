Resignation Agency Services Draw Increased Interest in Japan

Japan Data

As it becomes more common for employees to change jobs in Japan, there is growing interest in using the services of resignation agencies to handle the procedures.

The Tokyo-based estate company FJ Next Holdings conducted an online survey in February 2025 targeting 400 company employees aged 20 to 39 who are living alone in the Tokyo metropolitan area (Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa Prefectures). One question asked whether they would be interested in using a resignation agency, which handles procedures related to quitting a job on behalf of employees, and is seen as a way of preventing issues from arising.

Overall, 6.8% of the survey respondents said they were “very interested” in using a resignation agency and 21.8% that they were “somewhat interested,” for a total of around 30%. However, over 60% of the respondents reported that they were “satisfied with their current job,” with a slightly higher percentage of women (67%) expressing satisfaction than men (62.5%).

The survey also inquired about reasons for changing job (allowing up to three responses). The results show that the top reason for changing a job was “to obtain a higher wage,” as cited by 64.5% of the respondents, followed by “to improve skills” (38.3%) and “to improve work-life balance” (27.3%). Among the respondents, 38.3% had never changed jobs, while the remaining respondents had changed jobs at least once. More than 30% of the respondents had changed jobs two or more times. In commenting on the results, FJ Next Holdings noted that “the current era is one where changing jobs has become ordinary.”

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)