Survey Finds Top Wish List Conditions for Single Japanese Renters

Desirable conditions specified by Japanese people looking for rented accommodation include having a separate bathroom and toilet, and space inside for the washing machine.

The rental property information service provider Chintai conducted an analysis of the property search conditions set by its service users in order to more clearly understand the situation for single renters in the 2020s.

At 42.4%, the most common range of monthly rent people wished to pay was in the range of ¥50,000 to ¥79,999, and around 75% of all renters hoped to be able to pay less than ¥100,000. Only 24.8% were willing to pay more than ¥100,000, indicating the “¥100,000 wall” is a very real obstacle for those living on their own.

Of the users who set “separate bathroom and toilet” as a requirement, only 46.7% selected this when searching in the ¥60,000–¥69,999 range, whereas it rose to 75.6% for people looking to rent in the ¥80,000–¥89,999 range. For rents in the range of ¥90,000 to ¥109,999, this requirement was set less often, probably due to prospective tenants naturally assuming a separate bathroom and toilet would be included at that price and so not feeling the need to specifically search for it.



In small, low-rent accommodation, the toilet, sink and bath are often crammed into the same space, rather than being separate. (© Pixta)

A comparison between the conditions set for rent “less than ¥50,000” and rent in the range of “¥50,000 to ¥79,999,” showed a difference in requirements for minimum comfort, such as “separate bathroom and toilet” and the accommodation being “on the second floor or higher.” It indicated that rent of more than ¥50,000 was when people started to seriously consider “living comfort” when choosing a place to rent.

Looking at the conditions set when the desired rent range was either “less than ¥50,000” or “¥50,000 to ¥79,999,” the percentage of people who prioritized facilities that directly affected a comfortable lifestyle, such as “space for a washing machine inside” and “separate bathroom and toilet” increased by 25 to 30 points. Meanwhile, when the preferred rent went into and above the ¥80,000 range, it seemed there was a shift from thinking about minimum living comfort to having just that little bit more comfort.

In the even higher rent ranges of ¥80,000 to ¥99,999 and ¥100,000 and above, the differences showed people were more consciously selecting a place that allowed them to enjoy life, with the focus on extra comfort and personal lifestyle, including being “able to discuss keeping a pet (depending on the type),” having a “bathwater reheating function,” and the accommodation being “south-facing.”

