Trading Companies and Finance Firms Rank Highly in Japanese Student Job-Hunter Survey

Japan Data

Trading company Itōchū was the top pick among Japanese students as the place where they would most like to work.

A survey of Japanese university students set to graduate in 2026 found that the trading company Itōchū was the most popular place that respondents would like to work. Sumitomo and Mitsubishi were other trading companies in the top 10, at seventh and eighth, respectively. Their global operations, high salaries, and varied career paths make them appealing employers for young people.

There were also a number of finance businesses in the top 10, with Nippon Life in second, Daiwa Securities Group in third, and SMBC Nikkō Securities in ninth. These were popular for their stable operating bases, excellent benefits, and specialized duties.

Interest in the airline industry and businesses related to travel and hospitality has revived following a dip during the pandemic. All Nippon Airways was in fourth position and lower down, Japan Airlines was twenty-third and JTB was fortieth in the list. Surging international visitor numbers and the rise in travel expenditure have seen these firms attract students with strong language skills and cross-cultural communication.

Overall Ranking

Overall 1 Itōchū 2 Nippon Life 3 Daiwa Securities Group 4 All Nippon Airways 5 Hakuhōdō 6 Dai Nippon Printing 7 Sumitomo Corporation 8 Mitsubishi Corporation 9 SMBC Nikkō Securities 10 Honda

Created by Nippon.com based on data from Bunkahōsō Career Partners’ Recruiting Information Lab.

Ranking by Liberal Arts/Sciences Students

Liberal Arts Sciences 1 Itōchū Sony 2 Nippon Life Meiji 3 Hakuhōdō Itōchū 4 Dai-Ichi Life NTT Data 5 Daiwa Securities Group Ajinomoto 6 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Panasonic 7 SMBC Nikkō Securities Google 8 Dai Nippon Printing Fujifilm 9 Sony Music Group Sky 10 Bandai Honda

Created by Nippon.com based on data from Bunkahōsō Career Partners’ Recruiting Information Lab.

Ranking by Women/Men

Women Men 1 Itōchū Itōchū 2 All Nippon Airways Nippon Life 3 Japan Airlines Mitsubishi Corporation 4 Daiwa Securities Group Mitsui & Co. 5 SMBC Nikkō Securities Sony 6 Meiji Daiwa Securities Group 7 Nippon Life NTT Data 8 Dai Nippon Printing NTT East 9 JTB Sumitomo Corporation 10 Shūeisha Tokyo Metro

Created by Nippon.com based on data from Bunkahōsō Career Partners’ Recruiting Information Lab.

The survey was conducted by Bunkahōsō Career Partners’ Recruiting Information Lab on its website and at job-hunting events from October 1, 2024 to March 15, 2025. There were 19,856 valid responses (7,441 from women and 12, 415 from men; 14,036 from liberal arts students and 5,820 from sciences students).

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)