Japan Data

No Way Forward? Japanese Managers Feel Stuck with Increased Duties and Labor Shortages

Economy Work Society

A survey found that many managers in Japan are struggling with heavy workloads, due in part to labor shortages.
  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

A nationwide survey aimed at managers and middle managers in Japan showed that 11.1% of respondents felt their daily workload was “very heavy,” 25.5% “heavy,” and 27.1% “relatively heavy.” This added up to 63.7% in total, who found their workload “heavy.” In addition, 60% felt their workloads had “increased.” The survey was conducted in March 2025 by EVeM, a management support provider for companies.

How would you describe your daily workload?

How has your workload changed from before?

The top two reasons for the heavier workloads were “labor shortages” (58.1%) and “increased variety of tasks” (48.6%). This was followed by “increased limits on how staff members can work (such as times and location)” (25.2%), revealing that the expanding freedom in working styles, such as remote work, is becoming a burden on those who have to manage it.

Reasons for Increased Workloads

Only one in five managers (18.3%) thought they could expect their workload to be reduced in the future. EVeM pointed out that “there is a prevalent atmosphere in the workplace that even if you work hard, you don’t get rewarded.”

Do you expect you will have your workload reduced?

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)

employment management