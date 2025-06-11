Many Japanese Children Using AI for Study

Japan Data

A survey in Japan found that many children had experience of using various types of AI tools, usually without any established rules in home or school.

AI Assistance

A survey of Japanese children found that 84% of elementary students and 80.4% of junior high students have used digital assistants like Alexa or Siri (defined in the survey as AI). It was conducted by the internet service provider Nifty among schoolchildren visiting its website Nifty Kids between March and April 2025, obtaining 1,430 valid responses.

While fewer students use ChatGPT because of the age restriction and need for parental consent before opening an account, 50.7% of elementary and 62.5% of junior high students had used it. In addition. 36.6% of elementary and 44.6% of junior high students reported that they had used AI for studying or homework.

Students are using AI in a variety of ways depending on the situation, including “getting help with structuring an essay,” “asking for explanations of math problems,” or “checking homework.” Most students are using AI as a support tool, but some students said they had used AI “to write an entire essay” for them.

When asked whether there were any rules in place at school or home regarding the use of AI, 87.5% responded that they had no definite rules.

