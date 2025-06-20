Haneda Third and Narita Fifth in World’s Best Airports Ranking

Japan Data

Japan’s airports performed strongly in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2025, shining in categories including cleanliness and facilities for persons with reduced mobility.

Strong Showing for Japan’s Airports

Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport) was third in the overall ranking of the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2025, rising one place from the previous year. It had previously been in second place from 2019 to 2022, before falling to third in 2023. Narita International Airport, meanwhile, remained in fifth place for a second consecutive year.

Haneda continued to rank top in a number of categories, including World’s Cleanest Airports, which it has won for 10 years in a row. It has also finished first 7 times consecutively for World’s Best PRM and Accessible Facilities (provided for persons with reduced mobility) and 13 times in the World’s Best Domestic Airports category.

Japan’s airports performed particularly strongly in the Best PRM and Accessible Facilities category, with New Chitose (Sapporo) in second, Narita in seventh, Fukuoka in eighth, and Kansai in tenth.

The World’s Best Airports

Singapore Changi Airport (Singapore) Hamad International Airport (Qatar) Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) (Japan) Incheon Airport (South Korea) Narita International Airport (Japan) Hong Kong International Airport (Hong Kong) Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (France) Roma Fiumicino Airport (Italy) Munich Airport (Germany) Zurich Airport (Switzerland)

Created by Nippon.com based on data from Skytrax.

Singapore Changi Airport rose one place to head the overall ranking in 2025, ahead of Hamad International Airport in Qatar. The two have tussled over the top position in recent years.

Data Sources

World Airport Awards 2025, World’s Cleanest Airports, World’s Best PRM and Accessible Facilities, and World’s Best Domestic Airports from Skytrax, 2025.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)