Rising Costs Hit Condo Owners: Repair and Management Fees Increase in Tokyo

Japan Data

Condominium prices are on the rise in Tokyo and surrounding areas, but so are the fees paid by owners for building maintenance and repairs.

High Bills for the High-Rise Set

Condominiums in and around Tokyo have long been popular choices among residents looking for convenient locations and access to transportation networks, and their prices have been rising to match. But the payments don’t end once the unit is paid off; residents in multiunit buildings must continue paying management fees and contributions to funds for eventual repair and upkeep of the structures.

The real-estate information service provider Lifull has published figures on average monthly management and repair-fund fees on condominiums that are 11 to 20 years old. The information is based on publications issued by the company in 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025, and is set with a 60-square-meter living space as the basic unit of measurement.

The data shows that monthly repair-fund fee has been increasing gradually throughout Tokyo and three of its neighboring prefectures (Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa). The average fee paid in 2025 is ¥4,000 to ¥5,000 higher than it was in 2010. Meanwhile, the average management fee, which peaked in 2010 and then fell sharply around 2015, is once again on the rise.

In Tokyo, the combined monthly payment for management and future repairs averaged ¥28,748 in 2025, a nearly ¥5,000 increase over the average of ¥22,395 in 2010. The rising monthly payments must be factored in along with mortgage payments and property taxes as the total financial burden facing condo owners.

The breakdown of fees according to building age shows that for buildings over 11 years old in Tokyo, Kanagawa, and Saitama, the average monthly repair-fund fee is over ¥12,000, while the average exceeds ¥14,000 for Tokyo condominiums built 15 years ago. Properties under 5 years old have the highest monthly management fees, with the average in Tokyo just below ¥20,000, at ¥19,182.

Lifull points out that “people tend to focus on the property price when purchasing a condominium” and urges buyers to avoid unexpected financial burdens later on by verifying ongoing expenditures, such as management and repair-fund fees, up front.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)