Survey Finds a Third of Japanese Firms Have Experienced a Cyberattack

Japan Data

A survey in Japan found that 32% of companies there said that they had experienced a cyberattack.

Cyber Threats

A May 2025 survey by Teikoku Databank found that around a third of Japanese companies had experienced a cyberattack. The online survey was aimed at 26,389 companies nationwide, receiving 10,645 valid responses.

A total of 32.0% of companies said that they had experienced a cyberattack, while 52.4% said that they had not and 15.6% said that they did not know. Large companies were more likely to have experienced such an attack at 41.9%, compared with 30.3% for small and medium-sized companies and 28.1% for small businesses alone.

Overall, 6.7% of companies experienced a cyberattack in the past month, but for this time period it was more common at smaller enterprises, affecting 6.9% of small and medium-sized companies and 7.9% of small businesses. Teikoku Databank noted the rapid recent rise in risk for such firms.

Data Sources

Cyberattack survey data (Japanese) from Teikoku Databank, 2025. Business size categories are defined differently for various industries, with small and medium-sized firms having fewer than 300 employees in the manufacturing sector and fewer than 50 or 100 in other sectors, and small businesses having fewer than 20 employees in manufacturing and fewer than 5 in most other sectors.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)